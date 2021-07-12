Microsoft Inspire 2021 Live Blog: Everything Partners Need to Know

Microsoft Inspire 2021, the software and cloud company’s worldwide partner conference (WPC), kicks off this week as a virtual event.

Check this live blog regularly for ongoing updates involving Microsoft 365, Azure public cloud, cybersecurity partner program updates, and more.

6. Digital Signage: Carousel Digital Signage now integrates with Microsoft Power BI. The result: Carousel Cloud users can create and share business information across corporate digital signage networks, the company says.

5. Microsoft Acquires Cybersecurity Company: Microsoft plans to acquire RiskIQ for threat intelligence capabilities, a report suggests. Among RiskIQ’s claims to fame: Helping customers to navigate and mitigate Exchange Server vulnerabilities and associated email software attacks in early 2021.

4. Azure Virtual Desktops: After several false starts, the rise of virtual desktops seems to be accelerating for real. Among the Microsoft partners to watch: Nerdio, which has developed a Multi-tenant Azure Virtual Desktop (AVD) deployment, management, and optimization platform for MSPs. Stay tuned for more details.

3. Microsoft and Managed Security Services Providers (MSSPs): The company has quietly partnered with dozens of MSSPs and MDR (managed detection and response) service providers, via the Microsoft Intelligent Security Association (MISA). Stay tuned for updates.

2. New Channel Chief’s Message: Rodney Clark succeeded Gavriella Schuster in April 2021. Key priorities for this conference include doubling down on Azure public cloud services for MSPs. Stay tuned for details.

1. Send Your News Tips: Got news to share from Microsoft Inspire 2021? Email me the details (Joe@AfterNines.com) and we’ll potentially mention the news in our next update to this blog.