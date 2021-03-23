Microsoft Acquiring Discord Communications Platform?

Microsoft may acquire Discord though the communications platform could opt instead for an initial public offering (IPO), reports suggest.

Microsoft is in talks to acquire Discord for more than $10 billion, though the communications platform could opt instead for an initial public offering (IPO), Bloomberg and Reuters report.

Discord is a voice, video, text and chat communications platform that had roughly 150 million active users as of December 2020. The company in late 2020 raised $100 million at a $7 billion valuation led by Greenoaks Capital with Index Ventures also participating, according to TechCrunch.

Discord’s app is invite-only. The company’s cloud servers are organized into topic-based channels. The platform is popular with school clubs, gaming groups, and the worldwide art community, Discord notes.

Microsoft Acquisition Targets, Cash Stockpile

Microsoft’s M&A team apparently has been exploring consumer-focused applications that have social media components. Indeed, the cloud, enterprise and PC software giant approached Pinterest about a proposed $51 billion takeover but that deal didn’t materialize, Financial Times reported in February 2021.

Microsoft has a big war chest for potential acquisitions. The company, backed by Azure and Office 365 momentum, in early 2020 had $134 billion in cash and debt of $87.1 billion — for a net cash pile of $47 billion, according to Investors.com.

Microsoft Acquisitions Strengthen Azure Cloud Business

Recent Microsoft acquisitions include such tuck-in deals such as:

The Marsden Group for IoT and industrial control software expertise;

Affirmed Networks to power Azure with network functions virtualization (NFV) designed for mobile service providers & 5G wireless services.

Metaswitch Networks for Azure-centric network virtualization, 5G & IoT capabilities.

ADRM Software for Azure cloud data lakes; and

CyberX for Azure and IoT security services.

Neither Microsoft nor Discord have commented about the rumored M&A discussions.