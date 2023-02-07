Meet Jessica C. Davis, Editorial Director, Channel E2E & MSSP Alert

ChannelE2E has been committed to bringing managed service providers the important news of the day for nearly a decade, and its sister brand MSSP Alert has been doing the same for MSPs specializing in the all-important area of security for more than five years. There’s a reason why managed service providers and managed security service providers rely on these blogs.

Why I’m Here

If you are a regular reader, you know that these brands go deeper by bringing you important security news and insights, updates on vendor partner programs, analysis of market trends, as well as annual lists of the Top 250 MSSPs, the Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs, the Top 250 Public Cloud MSPs and regular listings of M&A deals in these markets.

That’s why I’m so proud to join MSSP Alert and ChannelE2E as its new editorial director, leading the talented and hardworking staff of these two great websites and building on the vision of the sites’ founders.

Some Background About Me

I’m so excited to be with these brands now and thrilled to be back in the channel. I’ve been away for a few years (working for InformationWeek), but I’m no newbie to the world of MSPs. I served as editor-in-chief of Channel Insider and then of MSP Mentor back when the concept of managed services was still new. I interviewed Fred Voccola during his first week on the job as Kaseya’s CEO eight years ago. (And I’ve just interviewed him again during my first two weeks on the job here. More on that soon.) I’ve covered the big events like IT Nation and Autotask Community Live (who remembers that one?). I remember when Dave Sobel was still an MSP himself!

Over the past two weeks, I’ve been talking to some of the big influencers in the MSP market, and over the next few months, I plan to talk to many more. What I’m hearing is this: It’s an exciting and promising time to be an MSP. There’s so much potential in the market. Security is an important service for managed service providers to offer in this age when threats have proliferated. I’m looking forward to hearing more and, of course, sharing the important news, trends and insights with ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert’s readers.

Meanwhile, if you have a tip to send my way or know someone you think I should talk to, shoot me an email at [email protected]. Don’t forget the C. It stands for Channel.