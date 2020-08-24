Tropical Storms Marco, Laura 2020: MSPs Activate Business Continuity Plans

Tropical Storms Marco and Laura may deliver a one-two punch against the mainland United States — delivering rain, wind and storm surges that will likely threaten businesses and residents across Louisiana and Texas.

According to Weather.com:

Marco will track near the northern Gulf Coast into Monday night, August 24. The tropical storm will continue to weaken because of unfavorable upper-level winds. Localized flooding rainfall and gusty winds are the expected impacts from Marco.

will track near the northern Gulf Coast into Monday night, August 24. The tropical storm will continue to weaken because of unfavorable upper-level winds. Localized flooding rainfall and gusty winds are the expected impacts from Marco. Laura will enter the Gulf of Mexico by early Tuesday, August 25. Conditions in the Gulf of Mexico could allow Laura to strengthen significantly. The intensity and track is still uncertain for when Laura approaches the U.S. Gulf Coast. However, there is an increasing major hurricane danger for parts of the Texas and Louisiana coasts by late Wednesday, August 26. Laura is also an inland flood risk as far north as Arkansas or southern Missouri.

Tropical Storms Marco, Laura: MSPs Tackle Data Protection

Savvy MSPs in the region built business continuity plans long before Marco and Laura surfaced on the long-range radar.

Just ask Discovery Information Technologies of Nederland, Texas. The MSP’s offices are less than 15 miles off the Texas/Louisiana coast — a projected landing zone for tropical storm Laura.

“We have been through several serious storms and hurricanes over the past few decades, and we have learned from each experience,” said Adam Fadhli, president of Discovery Information Technologies. “Our primary datacenter in Nederland, Texas is housed in a structure which is rated to withstand 150+ mph winds, and we are equipped with a natural gas generator to keep our datacenter powered up in the event of a power outage. We also maintain a secondary datacenter in Austin, Texas, where we replicate our data, and have the capability to “spin up” our primary infrastructure on a moment’s notice. ”

Ahead of the storms, Discovery Information Technologies’ primary preparation with clients is to “ensure that the managed backups that we do for them are current and replicated to our off-site secondary datacenter in Austin, Texas. We also assist customers with any pre-hurricane preparation they may need (i.e.: shutting down servers, remote access, etc.), as well as post-hurricane assistance and disaster recovery.”

Stay tuned for ongoing updates as ChannelE2E tracks both storms and potential disaster recovery activities in the region.