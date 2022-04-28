We’ve Built A Managed Security Services Conference Especially for You

Meet key executive leaders who represent the world’s Top 250 MSSPs. Learn how leading MSSPs & MSPs are further automating MDR, threat hunting, incident response and other cyber practices. Hear how MSSPs and MSPs are addressing M&A, valuations, cyber talent, compliance & controls, supply chain security, and third-party risk management. Develop your managed security sales, packaging and pricing strategies for 2023. See the latest innovations and technologies (XDR, MDR, SOC as a Service and more) in our expo hall.

Our overall goal? Helping you to develop your managed security services roadmap for 2023.

How to Join Us at MSSP Alert Live 2022 in Washington, D.C.

So, what are your next steps?

Attend: Register here to join us at the conference.

Register here to join us at the conference. Speaker Inquiries: If you’d like to potentially speak at the conference, please reach out to me.

If you’d like to potentially speak at the conference, please reach out to me. Sponsor Inquiries: If you have questions about sponsorship opportunities, the contact is Amy Katz, executive VP and GM of MSSP Alert ( [email protected] ).

PS: As you may recall, CyberRisk Alliance acquired ChannelE2E and MSSP Alert in 2021. At the time, we didn’t say too much about our post-deal plans. Fast forward to present day, and you now know that we’re set to launch MSSP Alert Live 2022.

PPS: Special thanks to those who have already registered to join us at the conference. And to the one-dozen speakers and sponsors who have already confirmed their on-stage participation at the conference. We’ll be sharing those distinguished speaker and sponsor names sometime soon.