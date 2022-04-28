We’ve Built A Managed Security Services Conference Especially for You
Here's what to expect at MSSP Alert Live 2022, an in-person conference purely for MSSPs & MSPs seeking to automate & monetize cybersecurity.
Credit: Getty Images
It’s great to be an MSP. But you haven’t quite mastered managed security services. Need help? Learn from true experts (namely, pure-play MSSPs) at MSSP Alert Live 2022 — our in-person conference scheduled for September 19-21 in Washington, D.C.
What should you expect at MSSP Alert Live 2022? The short answer involves an intense, dual focus on cyber automation and cyber monetization — with all conversations and content built specifically for MSSPs and security-obsessed MSPs. We’ll double down on ChannelE2E- and MSSP Alert-themed content — to help you:
No Comments