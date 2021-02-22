KSMC Acquires Google Cloud Consulting Firm Tempus Nova

Private equity firm Investcorp has acquired KSM Consulting (KSMC). And KSMC, in turn, has acquired Google Cloud consulting partner Tempus Nova. The seller in both cases was Renovus Capital Partners, though Renovus will maintain a stake in KSMC. Financial terms of the two deals were not disclosed.

These are M&A deals number 133 and 134 that ChannelE2E has covered so far in 2021. See all technology M&A deals for 2021 and 2020 listed here.

Take a closer look, and KSMC now offers cloud consulting services across Google Cloud Platform, Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Microsoft Azure, the IT consulting firm says.

Investcorp Acquires KSMC, Tempus Nova From Renovus Capital Partners

The company working behind the scenes here is private equity firm Renovus Capital Partners. Indeed, Renovus has backed Tempus Nova since January 2019 or so, and KSM since April 2019 or so. Renovus is essentially selling both IT consulting companies to Investcorp, though Renovus will maintain a stake in the combined KSMC business.

Tempus Nova, armed with about 25 employees, is a Google Cloud Premier Partner and a GCP Premier Partner. The consulting firm specializes in Google application development, implementation, project management and training.

KSMC, founded in 2008, specializes in technology, data analytics and management consulting. The company has 300 employees nationwide — including offices in Columbus, Ohio; Lansing, Michigan and Denver, Colorado, along with its Indianapolis headquarters. KSMC serves more than 700 public and private sector customer organizations throughout the United States, the firm says.

KSMC plans to increase its workforce by at least another 20 percent in 2021, though the company didn’t say if the headcount growth would be organic, via M&A or a mix of both.

KSM Consulting has M&A experience. Earlier deals include buying Advocate Solutions in May 2020 and Connect Think in June 2019, according to ChannelE2E.

Meanwhile, Investcorp has experience in the IT services and staffing markets. The private equity firm also owns Pro Unlimited, a provider of contingent workforce management, and Revature, a technology talent development company.

KSMC, Tempus Nova: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the KSMC-Tempus Nova business combination, Mark Caswell, CEO of KSM Consulting, said:

“In our continued quest to provide the best solutions to current and future clients, adding Tempus Nova’s best-in-class Google Cloud expertise to our team puts us in the best position to help more organizations and new communities thrive in 2021. Our vision is to transform the way consulting is done across the nation, driving to mission-critical outcomes for agencies and citizens, and today, we’re one step closer to achieving it.”

Added Didi Dellanno, president and CEO of Tempus Nova: