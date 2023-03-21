IT distributor Ingram Micro Inc. has achieved the Amazon Web Services (AWS) Migration Competency, demonstrating its technical knowledge and professional services expertise in moving businesses to AWS. The competency recognizes expertise through all phases of complex migration projects, including discovery, planning, migration and operations.

Ingram Micro Achieves AWS Migration Competency

Achieving AWS Migration Competency status enables Ingram Micro to help channel partners expand access to secure cloud services for them and their customers, according to a statement from the distributor. Ingram Micro has a long-standing relationship with AWS and has also earned several other AWS Competency and AWS Service Delivery designations, including the AWS Cloud Management Tools (CMT) Competency, the AWS DevOps Consulting Competency and the AWS Config Service Delivery designation.

“Achieving the AWS Migration Competency further differentiates Ingram Micro as an AWS Partner, giving our channel partners access to professional services that can help them accelerate the customer cloud adoption journey by providing technical personnel, tools, education, and technical support to partners and their customers,” says Duncan Robinson, vice president, growth partnerships, cloud, Ingram Micro.

“Delivered through Ingram Micro’s Center of Excellence, the expanded portfolio of migration services brings in-depth knowledge, technical skill, and business value to Ingram Micro’s channel partners looking to expand their AWS capabilities to meet the needs of the global economy and grow more profitably. As more and more businesses look to digitally optimize, demand for migration services and the MSPs who can deliver them will follow,” Robinson says.

A Growth Opportunity for Channel Partners

International Data Corporation’s (IDC) Worldwide Enterprise Applications Software Forecast, 2022-2026: Digital Era Software on the Rise predicts worldwide revenue for enterprise applications will grow from $279.6 billion in 2022 to $385.2 billion in 2026 with a five-year compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 8%. Nearly all growth in enterprise application spending is projected by IDC to come from investments in the public cloud, which is expected to represent nearly two-thirds of all enterprise application revenue by 2026. That’s a major opportunity for Ingram Micro and its partners to help customers further their digital transformation initiatives and migrate more applications and workloads to the cloud.

“Migrating businesses to the cloud or a hybrid cloud environment is a revenue and retention opportunity for the channel. Yet for many MSPs, the start-up costs and maintenance of building a practice, combined with the skills gaps and talent shortages, can be limiting,” said Victor Baez, senior vice president, Cloud, Ingram Micro. “That’s why stepping up to bat for our partners, our customers, with more than 300 AWS-specific certifications and cutting edge competencies such as this most recent AWS Migration Competency is a homerun for everyone – especially the MSP and their customers.”