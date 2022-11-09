Tropical Storm Nicole and ConnectWise IT Nation: Storm Updates

ConnectWise IT Nation Connect 2022 conference for MSPs starts in Orlando, Florida. Many attendees arrive ahead of potential Hurricane Nicole.

Tropical Storm Nicole, which could strengthen into a category 1 hurricane, appears to be approaching Orlando, Florida — where ConnectWise is hosting the IT Nation Connect 2022 conference for MSPs on November 9-11.

ChannelE2E is on-site for the conference, held at the Rosen Shingle Creek resort. The event typically attracts a few thousand managed IT service provider (MSPs) and technology companies from around the globe.

Many attendees arrived ahead of the storm on November 8. On-site registration lines had steady attendee traffic the morning of November 9. And pre-conference sessions are under way with attendees.

Orlando Airport Updates

Still, later-arriving attendees that are flying to Orlando on November 9 may find some travel challenges. Chief among them: The local major airport — Orlando International Airport — is set to close on Wednesday, November 9, at 4:00 p.m. ET as a precaution ahead of the storm.

As of 10:30 a.m. ET on November 9, the weather is pretty tame here. Still, Tropical Storm Nicole is forecast to become Hurricane Nicole before making landfall on Florida’s east coast early Thursday morning, November 10, the Orlando Sentinel reported.

Stay tuned for continued on-site updates from ChannelE2E.

Note: Blog originally published November 8, 2022. Updated regularly thereafter.