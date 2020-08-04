Hurricane Isaias 2020: Disaster Recovery and Power Outage Updates

Hurricane Isaias is expected to reach North and South Carolina on Monday and into Tuesday, before heading further up the U.S. east coast to potentially approach New York and Massachusetts, before moving on to New Hampshire, weather forecasts predict.

Hurricane Isaias is threatening major portions of the U.S. east coast with storm surge flooding, winds and heavy rain — though the hurricane is expected to dissipate into a tropical storm as it moves up the coast.

Savvy IT solutions providers and MSPs up and down the U.S. east coast spent recent days double-checking backup and disaster recovery (BDR) and business continuity plans, along with cloud-based backup systems that safely store customer data offsite.

Still, power outages could be a problem across multiple regions. For instance:

Dominion Energy has relocated line crews from Northern Virginia and other regions across the state to assist in the Hampton Roads coastal area, WAVY reported.

Flooding and power outages expected in Baltimore, Maryland, where up to six inches of rain could fall, The Baltimore Sun reports.

Tropical storm warning have been issued for New York, New Jersey and Connecticut ahead of Isaias.

In a welcome ironic twist, many MSPs had already deployed cloud-based backup systems as part of the coronavirus economy and the shift to work-from-home (WFH) customer setups.

On a similar note, business continuity expert Mike Semel offers this Disaster Checklist to help residents in the region prepare ahead of the storm.

ChannelE2E will update this story as Isaias continues to move up the U.S. east coast.