Government IT Service Providers: Mergers and Acquisitions List
Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving government IT service providers and MSPs has been steady. Here's a list of government MSP M&A deals.
Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving government IT service providers has been steady, with numerous first-time buyers, private equity firms and strategic buyers jumping into the market. Recent deals ChannelE2E has tracked include:
- February 2020: SAIC acquired the U.S. federal IT services business unit from Unisys for $1.2 billion.
- January 2020: Private equity firm OceanSound Partners recapitalized Top 200 Public Cloud MSP Smartronix, and government custom software developer Trident Technologies.
- October 2019: Tech Data acquired DLT Solutions, a software and cloud solutions aggregator focused on the U.S. federal, state and local government sector.
- October 2019: Private equity firms American Securities & Lindsay Goldberg acquired AECOM’s government-focused management services, including MSP & cybersecurity capabilities.
- September 2019: Red River acquired CWPS in one of the most compelling MSP deals of 2019. CEOs
- August 2019: U.S. government services provider Perspecta acquired Knight Point Systems, a managed IT services provider (MSP) & consulting firm for $250 million.
- April 2019: Cask Technologies split into two businesses; one focused on ServiceNow consulting, the other focused on government and cybersecurity services.
- April 2019: Systems integrator By Light Professional IT Services, backed by private equity, acquired Phacil, a government MSP & cybersecurity consulting firm.
- January 2019: CACI International acquired LGS Innovations and Mastodon Design for a combined $975 million. CACI, a government contractor, gained expertise in secure networking, cybersecurity, custom software development, rugged signals intelligence (SIGINT), electronic warfare (EW), and cyber operations products.
- January 2019: Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), America’s largest military shipbuilder, acquired Fulcrum IT Services & G2 Inc. for government technology consulting & cybersecurity expertise.
- January 2019: Government IT services provider Concept Plus, a key Oracle partner, acquired Dougherty & Associates (DAI Solutions), a management consulting firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.
- November 2018: Private equity-backed EverWatch acquired Dynamic Engineering Solutions (DES), an IT consulting firm that provides software and systems engineering, cloud and systems administration to government agencies. Financial terms were not disclosed.
- September 2018: Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) acquired rival Engility for $2.5 billion in stock. The deal created a $6.5 billion IT consulting and professional services firm focused on government agencies.
- May 2018: SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2) acquired government IT systems integrator Technology Management Associates (TMA).
- February 2018: General Dynamics acquired government IT contractor CSRA for $9.6 billion, making it the number two provider of federal IT services.
- February 2018: On Assignment purchased ECS Federal LLC, one of the largest privately-held U.S. government services contractors, for $775 million.
Which ones did we miss?
