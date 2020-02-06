Subscribe To Our Daily Enewsletter:

Government IT Service Providers: Mergers and Acquisitions List

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving government IT service providers and MSPs has been steady. Here's a list of government MSP M&A deals.

by Joe Panettieri • Feb 6, 2020

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving government IT service providers has been steady, with numerous first-time buyers, private equity firms and strategic buyers jumping into the market. Recent deals ChannelE2E has tracked include:

  1. February 2020: SAIC acquired the U.S. federal IT services business unit from Unisys for $1.2 billion.
  2. January 2020: Private equity firm OceanSound Partners recapitalized Top 200 Public Cloud MSP Smartronix, and government custom software developer Trident Technologies.
  3. October 2019: Tech Data acquired DLT Solutions, a software and cloud solutions aggregator focused on the U.S. federal, state and local government sector.
  4. October 2019: Private equity firms American Securities & Lindsay Goldberg acquired AECOM’s government-focused management services, including MSP & cybersecurity capabilities.
  5. September 2019: Red River acquired CWPS in one of the most compelling MSP deals of 2019. CEOs
  6. August 2019: U.S. government services provider Perspecta acquired Knight Point Systems, a managed IT services provider (MSP) & consulting firm for $250 million.
  7. April 2019: Cask Technologies split into two businesses; one focused on ServiceNow consulting, the other focused on government and cybersecurity services.
  8. April 2019: Systems integrator By Light Professional IT Services, backed by private equity, acquired Phacil, a government MSP & cybersecurity consulting firm.
  9. January 2019: CACI International acquired LGS Innovations and Mastodon Design for a combined $975 million. CACI, a government contractor, gained expertise in secure networking, cybersecurity, custom software development, rugged signals intelligence (SIGINT), electronic warfare (EW), and cyber operations products.
  10. January 2019: Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII), America’s largest military shipbuilder, acquired Fulcrum IT Services & G2 Inc. for government technology consulting & cybersecurity expertise.
  11. January 2019: Government IT services provider Concept Plus, a key Oracle partner, acquired Dougherty & Associates (DAI Solutions), a management consulting firm headquartered in Alexandria, Virginia.
  12. November 2018: Private equity-backed EverWatch acquired Dynamic Engineering Solutions (DES), an IT consulting firm that provides software and systems engineering, cloud and systems administration to government agencies. Financial terms were not disclosed.
  13. September 2018: Science Applications International Corp. (SAIC) acquired rival Engility for $2.5 billion in stock. The deal created a $6.5 billion IT consulting and professional services firm focused on government agencies.
  14. May 2018: SAP National Security Services (SAP NS2) acquired government IT systems integrator Technology Management Associates (TMA).
  15. February 2018: General Dynamics acquired government IT contractor CSRA for $9.6 billion, making it the number two provider of federal IT services.
  16. February 2018: On Assignment purchased ECS Federal LLC, one of the largest privately-held U.S. government services contractors, for $775 million.
  17. Which ones did we miss?: Email me the details – Joe@AfterNines.com.

Related Content

Return Home

No Comments

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *