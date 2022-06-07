Fully Managed has acquired fellow Canadian managed IT services provider Ook Enterprises for an undisclosed amount.

The Ottawa-based Fully Managed was itself acquired by Canadian telecom giant Telus in February 2022 for $137 million. This acquisition is the first since Telus bought the company, but Fully Managed also made five acquisitions in the past six years, growing its headcount to more than 400 employees.

Founded in 2006, the Vancouver-based Ook has about half a dozen employees. The company provides tech support and strategic planning while specializing in support for Apple, Google Workspace, Microsoft, and Linux products.

Ook founders Simon Richardson, Mike McLean and Luis Giraldo are joining Fully Managed executive suite as part of the deal.

Fully Managed Acquires Ook Enterprises: Buying Talent

Mark Scott, president, Fully Managed, commented:

“We are thrilled to welcome Ook and its customers to Fully Managed and Telus Business Solutions. Ook’s expertise and standard of excellence will contribute to our success and help us offer a greater service experience to our customers across North America.”

Luis Giraldo, CEO, Ook, said:

“We are looking forward to joining the team at Fully Managed and Telus Business Solutions. We’ve always been committed to helping small and medium businesses rediscover the magic of technology. This gives us the opportunity to take that vision even further.”

About Fully Managed

Founded 16 years ago, Fully Managed had private equity backing, and also received $25 million in financing from Comerica Bank and BDC Capital in 2020. The MSP focuses on three lines of business, which are: