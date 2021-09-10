Datto Cancels DattonCon 21 Seattle Conference; Virtual MSP Event Scheduled

Datto cancels DattoCon 21 conference in Seattle, and will proceed with purely virtual event on October 13, according to MSP technology company's website.

Datto has cancelled the DattoCon 21 face-to-face event in Seattle, and will instead proceed with a purely virtual event on October 13, according to the MSP technology company’s website.

The face-to-face portion of the conference apparently has been canceled because of COVID-19 Delta Variant concerns.

Datto CEO Tim Weller discussed the MSP technology company’s face-to-face and virtual event strategy during an August 2021 quarterly earnings call with Wall Street analysts. During that call, Weller indicated that Datto had a “Plan B” just in case the company had to cancel DattoCon 21.

Fast forward to September 10, 2021, and the DattoCon 21 website no longer mentions a Seattle gathering. Instead, content will roll out virtually.

Some Face-to-Face MSP Conferences Strive to Proceed

Meanwhile, rivals Kaseya and ConnectWise continue to march forward with face-to-face conference plans for MSPs. The Kaseya Connect IT Global event is set for October, and ConnectWise IT Nation Connect is scheduled for November.

