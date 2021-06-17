ConnectWise Intros Multi-Vendor BDR Management Dashboard for MSPs

ConnectWise Recover Complete BDR is an MSP dashboard for managing multiple third-party backup & disaster recovery platforms. Acronis is the first integration.

ConnectWise is seeking to provide MSPs with a single console to monitor and manage third-party BDR (backup and disaster recovery) solutions.

The console, known as ConnectWise Recover Complete BDR, kicks off with an Acronis integration. Additional BDR integrations are planned, ConnectWise says, though the BDR vendor names have not been disclosed.

ConnectWise Recover Complete BDR surfaces in a highly fragmented market. Publicly held Datto is perhaps the largest pure-play MSP data protection provider. But over the years, multiple market research reports have suggested that most MSP technology stacks include multiple BDR offerings.

Amid that multi-vendor BDR reality, ConnectWise says Recover Complete BDR provides seven potential benefits to MSPs and technology solutions providers (TSPs):

Utilize multiple BDR vendors, with a choice of solution to best fit their needs; view the status of all their customers protected endpoints in a single interface; manage their status via alerting and ticketing; define policies to onboard customers; build and automate workflows; manage their standard operating procedures; and define uniform reports and simplify their billing experience, by buying licenses through the ConnectWise Marketplace and receiving one bill for all solutions from ConnectWise.

MSPs can also outsource all of that backup management to ConnectWise NOC (network operations center) Services.

ConnectWise: BDR Integrations, Revenue Models and Rivals

The big question: Which additional backup platforms will potentially integrate into ConnectWise Recover Complete BDR? The potential answer may involve ConnectWise’s existing PSA and RMM integrations with BDR partners such as Axcient, Datto, Backup Radar, Barracuda MSP, Druva, Infrascale, Unitrends (from Kaseya), StorageCraft (from Acrserve), StorageGuardian, Veeam, Vembu and others.

Complete BDR also has potential implications for MSPs that tap into the ConnectWise Marketplace online store to source BDR options. Similar to how Salesforce built the AppExchange for third-party ISVs, ConnectWise has been striving to scale its Marketplace with more ISVs. The journey may trigger more competition between ConnectWise and cloud distributors such as Pax8 and Sherweb (which just launched a ticketing alternative to PSA software). And newer product sourcing tools like Datto Commerce.

Still, the ConnectWise Marketplace journey also involves hammering out revenue model terms with ISVs that integrate to ConnectWise’s software. And in the world of cloud and mobile services — whether it’s enterprise software, MSP software or smartphone apps — some ISVs decline to join third-party marketplaces because of associated revenue share models.

Also of note: ConnectWise gained its own BDR capabilities when the company acquired Continuum in November 2019. But that managed BDR offering was a niche solution at the time, and Continuum’s expertise provided the foundation for ConnectWise Expert Services — including outsourced NOC and help desk capabilities.

Fast forward to present day, and ConnectWise wants to provide one MSP dashboard for managing all third-party BDRs. Which additional BDR vendors will plug into the dashboard? We’ll be watching.

ConnectWise and Acronis: Clear Synergies

Meanwhile, the ConnectWise-Acronis relationship is particularly timely. ConnectWise and Acronis have minimal product and service overlap. And they have a common rival in Datto, in particular. Working together, ConnectWise and Acronis could potentially counter common rivals across the IT management, automation and data protection markets.

Both ConnectWise and Acronis are privately held and backed by third-party investors. Private equity firm Thoma Bravo acquired ConnectWise in February 2019. Meanwhile, Acronis raised a $250 million+ in funding from CVC Capital Partners in May 2021. The funding round valued Acronis at more than $2.5 billion. Earlier investors — including Goldman Sachs — retained their Acronis stakes amid the CVC funding, ChannelE2E reported at the time of the funding news.