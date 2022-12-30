Bridgepointe Technologies Acquires PPT Solutions

By buying PPT Solutions, tech advisory firm Bridgepointe looks to expand into the customer experience business.

Technology advisory firm Bridgepointe Technologies this week announced that it acquired PPT Solutions, a provider of client-centric customer experience (CX) and contact center consulting solutions.

Entrance into customer experience

In making the acquisition, Bridgepointe aims to expand its technology advisory services and offer clients a wide range of the following CX-related services: CX/contact center consulting, contact center technologies, business process/people outsourcing), artificial intelligence and robotic process automation, and managed services.

“PPT is a natural fit with Bridgepointe’s existing services and its focus on accelerating client success is tightly aligned with our culture, vision and values,” said Scott Evars, co-founder and CEO at Bridgepointe. “CX is a tremendous market opportunity, and we’ll be uniquely positioned to help our clients drive value from their CX investments from day one.”

PPT Solutions will operate as a Bridgepointe company effective immediately, with its team of 50 employees continuing to work closely with its clients, many of which are Fortune 500 firms in the media, entertainment, and streaming industries.

Just the Latest Buy

This acquisition comes less than a month after the company’s announcement that it acquired technology and telecom consultancy RealCom Solutions.