AWS Wavelength, Verizon 5G Partnership Ready for Cloud Developers

An Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Verizon 5G partnership is taking its next step forward. Indeed, the AWS Wavelength 5G mobile edge compute service is live for developers, with AWS Wavelength at Verizon’s 5G Edge now available in Boston, Massachusetts and the Bay Area near San Francisco, California, according to a statement from the companies.

Customers with an existing AWS account can now deploy 5G applications in Wavelength Zones and connect to applications and services in AWS Regions, according to the companies.

The Wavelength service was first announced by AWS CEO Andy Jassy in December 2019 at the annual AWS re:Invent conference. Verizon is the first in the world to partner with AWS to offer 5G network edge computing with AWS Wavelength, but Amazon is also working with other global partners including Vodafone, KDDI and SK Telecom.

Wavelength 5G Mobile Edge Compute Goes Live

AWS Wavelength embeds AWS compute and storage services at Verizon’s 5G Edge to enable applications with ultra-low latencies, and support use cases such as inference at the edge, autonomous industrial equipment, connected cars, smart cities and smart factories, Internet of Things (IoT), and live and interactive video and game streaming, according to the statement.

Wavelength extends AWS infrastructure to Verizon’s networks by embedding AWS compute and storage services at service access points on the edge of the 5G network. This enables traffic to reach application servers running in Wavelength Zones without leaving the mobile network, reducing the latency that would result from multiple hops to the Internet, and helping developers start to unlock the potential of 5G for their applications, the companies said in the statement.

Lowering Latency Improves App Performance

Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network enables throughput that Verizon says will be at least 10 times faster than 4G–up to ten gigabits per second; delivers ultra-low latency; offers very high bandwidth, with 100 times larger data volumes than 4G; and the ability to connect more than a million devices per kilometer, the company said.

Lower latency is one of the biggest benefits users will see with 5G; fewer disruptions and shorter lag times when streaming videos, among other applications, Verizon said. There’s also potential for many B2B applications with 5G, including improving connectivity of IoT devices in manufacturing, self-driving automobiles, health care and other areas, in addition to consumer applications, such as faster streaming on phones.

Verizon has committed to launching 5G Edge in more cities by the end of 2020.