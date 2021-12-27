5G Wireless and Airplane Safety Debate: Timeline and Status Updates

Will 5G wireless networks reduce airplane flight safety? What FAA, FCC, Boeing & Airbus statements may mean for 5G technology service providers.

5G wireless network deployments represent a massive growth opportunity for IT service providers, IT consulting firms and technology companies. But 5G wireless network deployments have also raised some airplane safety concerns in the aviation industry.

5G’s potential economic upside could be massive. Indeed, 5G’s deployments over the next decade will contribute $1.4 trillion to $1.7 trillion to U.S. GDP (gross domestic product), and create 3.8 million to 4.6 million jobs, according to Boston Consulting Group, which researched the market in partnership with CTIA — an organization that represents the U.S. wireless communications industry.

5G Wireless Network Safety: FCC Perspectives

Still, some wireless industry watchers and aviation experts are concerned about 5G’s safety. First, some critics wondered if 5G smartphones would turn into cancer-causing devices that emit too much radiation. Then, other critics wondered if 5G wireless would interfere with airplane navigation and communication systems that assist with bad-weather landings.

Amid that backdrop, the U.S. Federal Communications Commission (FCC) in December 2019 decided to allow the rollout of new 5G wireless networks without making changes to federal safety limits for cellphone-radiation exposure, The Wall Street Journal reported at the time. Also, an FCC official in August 2019 that there was nothing unique in 5G networks that posed additional health risks. The agency has spent six years reviewing the issue and public feedback, The Journal noted. 5G and Airplane Safety – Debate Continues: Meanwhile, some debate about 5G’s impact on airplane safety continues. A timeline about the debate, updated regularly, is below.

5G Wireless Network Deployments and Airline Safety: The Timeline

January 5, 2022: AT&T and Verizon appear poised to activate some 5G wireless networks in the United States, despite some pushback from some aviation officials.

December 23, 2021: Multiple updates…

The FAA is working with the aviation and wireless industries to find a solution that allows 5G C-band and aviation to safely coexist. While that work is underway, the FAA alerted operators that Notices to Air Missions (NOTAMs) may be issued to restrict operations in areas where 5G interference is possible. It also provides additional information about aircraft systems that could be affected. Source : The FAA.

: The FAA. An FAA Special Airworthiness Information Bulletin (SAIB) asks “radio altimeter manufacturers, aircraft manufacturers, and operators” to voluntarily participate in new testing and assessment of the altimeters featured on their aircraft “in conjunction with federal authorities.” Source: Aviation Today.

December 22, 2021: The A4A, AIA and CTIA issued a joint statement about their mutual commitment to a “data-driven solution” that fulfills a “shared goal of deploying 5G while preserving aviation safety.”

December 20, 2021: Boeing CEO Dave Calhoun and Airbus Americas CEO Jeffrey Knittel urged the Biden administration to delay planned deployment of new 5G wireless services, saying it could harm aviation safety. In a joint letter, the Boeing and Airbus executives asked U.S. Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg to support postponing AT&T and Verizon’s January 5, 2022 deployment of C-Band spectrum 5G wireless. Source: Reuters.

December 19, 2021: Airlines began planning for possible 5G-related flight disruptions starting on January 5, 2022. The early steps by airlines are a response to an FAA order that was issued in early December 2021. The directive outlined potential restrictions on landing in bad weather in up to 46 of the country’s largest metropolitan areas, where the new wireless service is scheduled to roll out starting January 5, 2022. Source: The Wall Street Journal.

December 17, 2021: The FAA believes the expansion of 5G and aviation will safely co-exist. The organization issued two airworthiness directives to provide a framework and to gather more information to avoid potential effects on aviation safety equipment. The FAA is working closely with the Federal Communications Commission and wireless companies, and has made progress toward safely implementing the 5G expansion. The FAA is “confident” that with ongoing collaboration the organizations will “reach this shared goal.” Source: FAA.

Early December 2021: Multiple updates…

United Airlines CEO Scott Kirby said that the 5G rollout could delay, divert, or cancel ~4% of daily flights.

The trade group Airlines for America projected 5G-related delays will cost passengers $1.6 billion annually.

Airline execs say 5G signals, which operate in a range of radio frequencies called the C-band, could mess with the cockpit systems that are used to track a plane’s altitude and help with landings in bad weather.

Source: Morning Brew, December 20, 2021.

November 2021: AT&T and Verizon delayed commercial launch of C-band wireless service by a month until January 5, 2022 and adopted precautionary measures to limit interference. Source: Reuters.

November 18, 2021: The CTIA issued a statement asserting that 5G service is safe, and asserted that nearly 40 countries already use the spectrum. Source: Morning Consult.