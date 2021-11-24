5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 24 November 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, November 24, 2021. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to Joe.Panettieri@CyberRiskAlliance.com.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Funding for Acquisition: CDW has priced a $2.5 billion senior offering to fund the Sirius Computer acquisition.

2. IT Service Management (ITSM) Consulting: MavenNext, a ServiceNow partner and technology solutions company, will release an IT Service Management Complimentary Assessment for the first quarter of 2022.

3. Service Provider – CEO Question Mark: Orange CEO Stephane Richard said it was up to the board to decide whether he should remain CEO after a Paris appeal court convicted Richard of complicity of misuse of public funds, Reuters reported. Richard said the court verdict was deeply unfair.

4. Localized Cloud Storage – London: Wasabi Technologies has opened a new storage region in London. Located in the Equinix Data Center in London, the new storage region marks Wasabi’s first in the UK, and second in Europe, following the opening of Amsterdam in Q1 2019.

B. Quarterly Technology Company Earnings

Multiple technology companies have announced quarterly financial results in recent days. Here’s a look at quarterly results from multiple companies. In each case, we pinpoint quarterly revenues and net income, with year-over-year comparisons.

1. Dell quarterly revenue was $28.4 billion, up 21% from $23.5 billion. Net income was $3.9 billion, up 341% from $881 million.

2. HP Inc. quarterly revenue was $16.7 billion, up 9.3% from $15.3 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. GAAP net earnings were $3.1 billion, up 364% compared to $700 million last year.

3. Nutanix quarterly revenue was $378.5 million, up 21 percent from $312.8 million. Net loss was $419.8 million –which was larger than the $265 million net loss from the corresponding quarter last year.

4. Pure Storage quarterly revenue was revenue $562.7 million, up 37% year-over-year. Net loss was $28.7 million, which was smaller than a $74.2 million loss from the corresponding quarter last year.

5. VMware quarterly revenue was $3.19 billion, up 11% year-over-year. Net income was $398 million, down from $434 million in the corresponding quarter last year.

C. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Partner Program – HPE: CDI (Computer Design & Integration) , a systems integrator, has achieved Gold Partner Status through the Hewlett Packard Enterprise (HPE) Partner Ready Program. To achieve Gold Partner Status, CDI employees completed over 200 hours of training, testing, and technical certifications.

2. Partner Program – Multi-Cloud Data Backup: HYCU has introduced the Global Partner PACE (Partners Accelerating Cloud Environments) Program. The new program eliminates tiers of engagement — making it “easier to meet partner demands for easy to use, deploy and manage backup and recovery as a service consistently regardless of cloud or location,” the company said. The new program also includes purpose-built tracks for MSPs, Cloud Service Providers (CSPs) and Managed Security Service Providers (MSSPs) along with enhancements for resell and distributor partners, the company said.

3. Partnership – Net Zero: Envision Group and Accenture have inked a sustainability strategic partnership to help clients move toward net-zero.

4. Distribution – Zero Trust Security: Exclusive Networks has agreed to distribute Infinipoint’s Device-Identity-as-a-Service (DIaaS) security solution. The agreement initially focuses on mid-market aligned partners across France, Germany and the UK. More territories are expected to be added in early 2022.

D. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar