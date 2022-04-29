5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 29 April 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, April 29, 2022. Sip up.

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Talent – MSP: Ensono, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP backed by KKR, has hired Jonathan Bumba as chief marketing officer (CMO). Bumba previously held key posts at ThreatWarrior, Cloud Technology Partners (acquired by HPE), EMC, Rackspace and Microsoft.

2. MSP Software – PSA Integration: Work365, a subscription management and billing automation solution, now integrates with Datto Autotask, the widely use PSA (professional services automation) software platform for MSPs.

3. Distribution – Managed Detection and Response (MDR): TD Synnex has agreed to distribute ActZero. The move expands an existing relationship between ActZero and Tech Data.

4. Amazon Web Services (AWS) Revenues: AWS net sales were $18.4 billion for the first quarter, up from $13.5 billion in the corresponding quarter last year. Also, AWS operating income was $6.5 billion for the quarter, up from $4.2 billion in the corresponding quarter last year.

5. Digital Realty Quarterly Financial Results: Digital Realty, the colocation and data center company, said revenue was $1.1 billion in Q1 of 2022, up 3% from Q1 of 2021.

6. Zendesk Quarterly Financial Results Amid M&A Debate: Zendesk’s revenue was $388.3 million in the first quarter of 2022, up 30% from Q1 of 2021. GAAP net loss for the quarter was $66.9 million. The revenues generally beat Wall Street’s expectations, though earnings fell short of expectations. Rumors about Zendesk possibly being up for sale have swirled in recent weeks.

