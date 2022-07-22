5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 22 July 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP market news involves Arcserve, Cisco WebEx for MSPs, ConnectWise Partners of the Year, NinjaOne, Pax8, Red Canary, Seagate, Softbank, Summit Partners, TextExpander & more. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Global Channel Chief – Data Protection: Arcserve has hired Denise Parker as executive vice president of global sales, reporting to CEO Brannon Lacey.

2. WebEx for MSPs: Cisco has launched a new Webex Wholesale Route-to-Market (RTM) for Service Provider partners in the SMB sector. The new sales model “includes a single commercial agreement with each partner and a self-service platform for Service Providers to deliver managed services for Webex, as well as the agility, scalability and flexibility to create their own co-branded offers,” Cisco said.

3. ConnectWise Partners of the Year: ConnectWise will announced the WISE Awards — essentially, the company’s partners of the years — during the IT Nation Connect 2022 conference for MSPs, which is scheduled for November 9-11 in Orlando, Florida.

4. Private Equity and Business Automation: Summit Partners, which backs MSP software provider NinjaOne and MDR provider Red Canary, has invested $41.4 million in TextExpander — a business automation software provider.

5. PC Sales Slowdown – Hard Drives: Seagate Technology, the biggest maker of computer hard drives, gave a weak forecast for the current period citing “weakening global economic conditions,” sending the stock down more than 10%, Bloomberg noted.

6. Venture Capital Slowdown: SoftBank, the lead venture capital investor behind Pax8, halved its deal flow from April to June 2022 after the existing Vision Fund took heavy losses, Bloomberg reported.

