5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 18 November 2022

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Rackspace CFO, CEO and Reorganization: Rackspace, the multi-cloud MSP, has hired Mastercard, HP and Aruba Networks veteran Bobby Molu as CFO. Molu arrived a few weeks after Rackspace named Amar Maletira as CEO. The company expects to reorganize its finances into two business units by January 2023. The reorganization could make it easier for Rackspace to sell off company assets in pieces, ChannelE2E believes.

2. Partnership – AI and IT Service Desk Automation: Moveworks and Wipro are partnering to automate customer support and help desk services. The effort includes artificial intelligence (AI) that can automate password resets and other mundane, repetitive service desk tasks.

3. SMB Data Protection: Here are details about Dell’s new PowerProtect Data Manager Appliance.

4. Cloud Backup for MSPs and SMBs: Redstor has introduced Backup for QuickBooks Online and QuickBooks Desktop.

5. Talent – AI and Risk Management: Dataminr has hired Datto veteran John Abbot as chief financial officer. Abbot exited Datto when Kaseya acquired the MSP technology company in mid-2022.

6. Google Cloud Partnership: Data replication and protection provider RackWare is now a Google Services Partner and a Google Build Partner.

