5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 14 September 2022

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, September 14, 2022.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Typically every business morning.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. DattoCon22 Recap: Get the latest DattoCon22, Kaseya, Datto & MSP partner news here. And keep checking that blog because I plan to post some more meeting recaps in the days ahead.

2. Kaseya Conferences: DattoCon has wrapped, but new Datto owner Kaseya remains on the road engaging MSPs. The next step is this week’s Connect IT Europe conference in Amsterdam. Among the moves to watch: Kaseya will sneak peek:

Datto Managed SOC, powered by RocketCyber;

Datto EDR; and

Datto Secure Edge, a SASE offering.

Those sneak peaks also surfaced earlier this week at DattoCon.

3. MSP Software – Integrations: Atera, the cloud-based remote monitoring and management (RMM) and professional services automation (PSA) platform, now integrates with Veeam Software for data protection, ThreatLocker for endpoint security; and Domotz for network monitoring.

4. Partner Program – MSP Software: GoTo has updated the GoTo Partner Network program and launched GoTo Resolve remote IT support software options for MSPs.

5. MSSP Partner Program: Nuspire, a Top 250 MSSP, has launched the Nuspire Partner Program.

6. Partner Program – Data Privacy: BigID has unveiled partner program enhancements to further support the company’s 150+ partners.

7. Channel Chief: LogRhythm has hired Gary Abad as VP of global channels. He previously held key channel leadership posts at Trustwave, Ivanti, Meru Networks (acquired by Fortinet), Kaspersky Labs, and F5 Networks.

8. Partner – AWS Cloud Security: StackArmor has achieved the AWS Security Competency in the Perimeter Protection category. This designation recognizes that stackArmor has demonstrated proven technology that helps customers achieve their cloud security goals. In addition to the newly launched Perimeter Protection category, stackArmor also has expertise in cloud security posture management (CSPM), cloud workload protection platforms (CWPP), attack surface, and container security for the compliance and privacy use cases.

