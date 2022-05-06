5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market News Updates: 06 May 2022

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, May 6, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Partnership – Detection and Response: IBM Security QRadar XDR now integrates with Segmentation from Illumio to provide “pre-attack protections for accelerated detection and automated containment and remediation capabilities to help defend against the impacts of aggressive cyberattacks, including ransomware,” the companies said.

2. Partnership – Threat Intelligence: Exabeam and ZeroFox announced an OEM partnership to “enhance indicators of compromise (IoC) with an added layer of threat intelligence for Exabeam Fusion SIEM and Exabeam Fusion XDR customers,” the companies said.

3. Veeam Chief Revenue Office: Veeam Software has hired Google Cloud and Microsoft veteran John Jester as chief revenue officer (CRO).

4. Executive Promotion: Splunk has named Katie Bianchi as senior VP and chief customer officer, reporting to CEO Gary Steele. Bianchi will oversee Splunk’s worldwide Customer Success and Professional Services team. She joined Splunk in 2018.

5. SolarWinds Quarterly Financial Results: SolarWinds‘ revenue from continuing operations was $176.9 million in Q1 of 2022, up 1.7% from Q1 of 2021. The results show SolarWinds’ continued challenges after discovering the Orion hack in December 2020 and spinning off MSP software company N-able in 2022

6. Datadog Quarterly Earnings Results: Datadog’s revenue was $363 million in Q1 of 2022, up 83% compared to Q1 of 2021. The cloud monitoring software provider emphasized its push into application security monitoring.

