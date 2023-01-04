5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 4 January 2023
Meta gets a fine in the EU, Integris makes another MSP acquisition, Fintellix has been acquired by private equity and more. Sip up!
Credit: Getty Images
by Ty Trumbull • Jan 4, 2023
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, January 4, 2023.
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
- Meta Fined: Meta, the parent company of Facebook, has been fined $414 million by the European Union over the company’s ad practices. As the New York Times reports, EU regulators found that the company “had illegally forced users to effectively accept personalized ads.” The decision included a fine of 390 million euros (US$414 million) and has the potential to require Meta to make costly changes to its advertising-based business in the European Union, one of its largest markets, the Times said.
- Banking MSP Acquisition: IT managed service provider Integris has purchased CalTech, a community banking-focused IT MSP with offices in Texas and Kansas.
- Frontline Announces New CFO: Outsourced solutions provider Frontline Managed Services has announced the appointment of its new Chief Financial Officer. Jeff Calcagno will take the CFO position, the company said. Prior to joining Frontline, Calcagno held leadership positions at SimiTree Healthcare, HH Global and InnerWorkings.
- Private Equity Acquisition: Data and regulatory compliance solutions provider Fintellix has been acquired by private equity firm Stellex Capital Management. The firm also acquired G2 and LCI from TransUnion, forming a “tech-enabled risk and compliance platform.”
- Technology Services Provider Acquisition: Amplix, a portfolio company of Gemspring Capital, and a provider of technology advisory services and software, has acquired Net7 Solutions and Net7 Total Care. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Net7 provides technology advisory services to companies in various end markets.
