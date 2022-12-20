5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 20 December 2022

TD Synnex expands the reach of its Google Cloud offerings, Tialis buys 'profitable partner contracts' from Allvotec and more. Sip up!

Google Cloud Expansion: Distribution powerhouse TD Synnex has expanded its Google Cloud reach to almost 60 more countries throughout Latin America, Europe, and Asia. The group first added Google Cloud products to its portfolio in May. Contract Purchases: Mid-market network and IT managed services provider (MSP) Tialis has purchased the “profitable partner contracts” from Allvotec, a division of Daisy Group. The price tag included an expected consideration of £2.144 million (approximately US$2.3 million) and expects the contracts will add £5.7m (about $6 million) in revenue in FY23. Print Services Expansion: Print procurement specialist Haybrooke is expanding its printing as a service (PaaS) procurement model by launching a new sub-service aimed at general resellers in the office sector.

Fiber Expansion: Zayo has expanded its independent fiber network infrastructure, which includes long-haul dark fiber, 18 new 400 Gbps (400G) upgrades, and a newly completed Transpacific subsea route. This series of expansions comes on the heels of Zayo’s 15-year anniversary and marks the latest in the company’s $250 million investment into its global infrastructure this year. Cloud Backup Market Growth: According to Technavio, the global cloud backup and recovery market size is estimated to grow by USD 20,727.97 million from 2022 to 2027. The market is estimated to grow at a CAGR of 18.43% during the forecast period.

