5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 13 January 2023
Wipro profits rise, Ernst & Young and Hewlett Packard Enterprise make acquisitions and more in today's MSP and channel partner updates.
Credit: Getty Images
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day on Friday, January 13, 2023. Sip up.
What’s In Our Daily Brew?
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
- Google Cloud’s Executive Exit: Google Cloud’s top sales executive in the United States, Kirsten Kliphouse, has left the company. Alphabet Inc, Google’s parent company, promoted the head of its international cloud businesses, Adaire Fox-Martin, to fill the position, Reuters reports. Fox-Martin’s appointment aims at “unifying global go-to-market organization,” the company said. This comes just days after Alphabet’s health science unit, Verily Life Sciences, laid off more than 200 employees. The company has suffered from disappointing ad sales as advertises cut back spending as they brace for an economic slowdown.
- Logistics Services Provider M&A: Canadian software-as-a-service (SaaS) provider Descartes has acquired Phoenix, Arizona-based Supply Vision for $12 million. Supply Vision provides shipment management solutions for North American-based logistics services providers (LSPs). Descartes will make use of Supply Vision’s domain expertise in air cargo and truckload domestic forwarding and systems capabilities to bolster its international forwarding customers and freight brokerage solutions, the company said.
- HPE’s AI Acquisition: HPE, has acquired Pachyderm, a startup developing a data science platform for “explainable, repeatable” AI. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed but HPE will integrate Pachyderm’s capabilities into its existing platform – which will create a pipeline to automatically prepare, track, and manage machine learning processes, the company said.
- Wipro’s Profits Rise: Wipro Limited saw its gross profits rise in the previous quarter. The technology services and consulting firm released its financial results for the quarter ended December 31, 2022, and said its gross revenue reached $2.8 billion, an increase of 3.1% from the previous quarter. Of note, the company’s IT services segment revenue increased by 6.2% from the previous year. This comes as Wipro announced a record number of promotions, elevating 12 people to senior vice-president and 61 to vice-president positions. The move was seen as an effort to bolster the company’s leadership team and retain talent.
- EY’s SAP Acquisition: EY has acquired India-based eBorn Consulting Private Limited, a SAP solutions provider, for an undisclosed amount. Financial terms of the acquisition were not disclosed. The company said the deal will strengthen its technology consulting practice and is part of the firm’s overall expansion in India.
