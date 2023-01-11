5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 11 January 2023

Apptio, SnowPlow and Appfire all make acquisitions, Core BTS has a new chief revenue officer (CRO) and more. Sip up!

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

Financial Operations M&A: Apptio, a technology business management (TBM) applications company, has acquired multi-cloud automation firm Cloudwiry in a bid to bolster the company’s FinOps offering. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed. Data Specialist Acquisition: Snowplow, which provides data creation and behavioral data services, has acquired Australian data-specialist consulting firm Poplin Data for an undisclosed amount. Poplin has served as Snowplow’s exclusive integration and enablement partner in the Australia and New Zealand region. Snowplow is headquartered in London, England. Salesforce Ecosystem Acquisition: Enterprise collaboration software company Appfire has acquired more than twenty products from ServiceRocket, which provides tech-enabled services. The acquisition is part of Appfire’s strategic expansion within the Salesforce ecosystem, the company said. The company did not note how much it paid for the products. Core BTS’ New CRO: Digital transformation company Core BTS has hired Irwin Teodoro as its new Chief Revenue Officer. Teodoro previously worked at Insight Enterprises, where he spent 11 years leading consulting, delivery, and sales, the company noted. In this newly created role, Teodoro will lead all sales and marketing efforts and serve as a member of the company’s executive leadership team reporting to newly appointed Chief Executive Officer, Kevin Thimjon, Core BTS announced. NTT Data’s New Cloud Offer: NTT Data is teaming with intelligent cloud networking company Aviatrix to deploy its Aviatrix Cloud Networking Platform. The company says the relationship will allow it to leverage Aviatrix to deliver business-critical SAP application services and overcome networking, security, visibility, and multicloud limitations of AWS, Azure, and Google Cloud services.

