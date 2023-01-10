5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 10 January 2023

Support ends for Windows 8.1, Expereo hires a new head of customer experience and more channel partner and MSP market news. Sip up!

Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, January 10, 2023. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected]

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

Microsoft Ends Support For Windows 8.1: Today, January 10, 2023, marks the day that Microsoft will stop providing support for Windows 8.1. The product will no longer receive security updates, non-security updates, bug fixes, technical support, or online technical content updates. Experts warn that businesses and individuals around the world could be exposed to increased risk from using an unsupported operating system. For reference, Windows 7 had almost 1,000 new vulnerabilities after its end of life. Expereo’s New Customer Experience Head: Expereo, which provides SD-WAN, managed internet, hybrid networks and cloud connectivity solutions, has announced the hiring of Amory Somers Vine to the company’s new Director of Customer Experience position. Somers Vine joins Expereo from NTT where she created and led their global Client Experience & Insight Center of Excellence. MSP 2023 Priorities: Kaspersky has unveiled a new report laying out what North American MSPs list as their priorities for the year ahead. Of note, the results found that the most important characteristic MSPs look for in vendors is price, with 89% of respondents listing that as their top priority. Full-time technical support was also a major consideration (58%). MSP Acquisition: Quatrro Business Support Services, backed by private equity firms VSS and Trivest Partners, has acquired California-based Robust Network Solutions (‘Robust’). Robust’s managed IT services operations are headquartered in the San Francisco Bay area, with an additional presence in New York City. This deal helps Quatrro expand its position as a leading provider of outsourced managed accounting & finance and IT services, the company said. Telecom Acquisition: IT and communications managed services provider Flotek Group has acquired Seacom, a Welsh telecommunications company based in Swansea. The deal will enhance Flotek’s service offering, according to the company.

B. In-Person Channel Partner Summits & MSP Conferences