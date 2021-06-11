10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 11 June 2021

This week’s most read ChannelE2E news involved Cerberus Capital Management, ECS/My IT, ElectroNeek, Red River Technology, ServiceNow, Synoptek, Zoom Video Communications and more.

This week’s 10 most read channel and MSP news stories, columns, blogs, editorials and research involved:

10. Zoom Launches Phone Appliances: In this latest move, Zoom Video Communications has partnered with Poly and Yealink to launch Zoom Phone Appliances. The desk phones are available via Zoom’s Hardware-as-a-Service (HaaS) program as well as from authorized Poly and Yealink resellers.

9. MSP Acquired: ECS/My IT’s latest acquisition is of Network Technologies, a Kansas City-based MSP that works with SMBs across the U.S. midwest.

8. Five Key Challenges of Software Testing: Here are the five key challenges that developers face, according to Synoptek, a major MSP.

7. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs: The leading managed IT service providers across financial services, health care, manufacturing, government, and more. See the entire list and MSP honorees.

6. RPA Funding Targets MSPs: New funding for ElectroNeek, a robotic process automation (RPA) software company, promotes hyperautomation bots for managed service providers (MSPs).

5. Top 10 ServiceNow Partners: One of our most read blogs from 2020 resurfaces for the summer of 2021. A look at ServiceNow’s top IT service management (ITSM) consulting and deployment partners — a few of which are MSPs.

4. Big Tech Antitrust Investigations: Government regulators in the United States, Europe and elsewhere are taking a closer look at Amazon, Apple, Facebook and Google…

3. Private Equity Acquires MSP: This particular deal involves Cerberus Capital Management and Red River Technology.

2. Tech SPACs List: 89 Special Purpose Acquisitions (SPACs) and their potential implications for technology partners.

1. Technology and MSP M&A List: ChannelE2E has tracked more than 300 mergers and acquisitions involving MSPs, IT consulting firms and technology companies so far in 2021.