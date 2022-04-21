5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market Updates: 21 April 2022

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Thursday, April 21, 2022. Sip up.

What’s In Our Daily Brew?

Who We Serve: Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cybersecurity consultants, technology solutions providers (TSPs), systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), distributors and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO. Frequency: Every business morning.

Every business morning. Reaching the Barista: Send news, tips and rumors to [email protected] .

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Top 100 Vertical Market MSPs 2022: We’ll unveil this year’s list and research during today’s webcast. Join us live or on-demand.

2. Microsoft Small Business Consulting: Microsoft is directly engaging small business customers with consulting services. Hmmm…

3. SMB Tech Spending Trends: Here are the latest SMB technology spending priorities, according to Analysys Mason…

4. End-to-End Visibility: Microsoft is previewing Azure Managed Grafana, a managed service that allows users to “visualize and correlate multiple data sources across on-premises, Azure, and multi-cloud environments,” the company said. Microsoft did not mention potential MSP use cases in a blog about the new service. Within the MSP software ecosystem, Liongard has been emphasizing a “unified visibility platform” as part of an end-to-end visibility strategy for MSPs.

5. Desktop as a Service (DaaS) – Part 1: Citrix Systems is “doubling down” on Desktop as a Service. Among the milestones to note: Citrix DaaS is now available in “hybrid cloud and hyperscaler-specific deployment options.” The move comes amid a pending Citrix buyout, and heightened competition from Microsoft Windows 365, and from Nerdio in the MSP partner channel.

6. Desktop as a Service (DaaS) – Part 2: Teradici and HP Inc. have launched the first beta release of HP Anyware, an enterprise IT software stack that “keeps people and teams productive by providing secure access to their digital workspaces from virtually any mix of infrastructure to any device,” the companies assert. HP acquired Teradici in 2021.

7. Partnership – Cloud Services: Alibaba Cloud and VMware announced the “next evolution of Alibaba Cloud VMware Service, a jointly-developed public cloud service.” With Alibaba Cloud VMware Service, “enterprises across China can accelerate enterprise cloud transformation to support digital innovation with lower costs and risk,” the two companies said.

8. Partner Program – Storage Growth: The iXsystems TruePartner channel program generated a 152% sales increase in 2021 across several hundred channel partners globally. Actual revenue dollar figures were not disclosed.

9. Zoom Security: Zoom Video Communications continues to tout various security milestones for the company’s cloud-based video conferencing service.

10. Bidders Wanted: Toshiba is up for sale, Bloomberg reports.

B. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar