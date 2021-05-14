5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 14 May 2021

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, May 14, 2021. Sip up.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. MSP Installed Base: Datto now has more than 17,300 MSP partners, a net increase of 600 year-over-year and an increase of 300 sequentially, CFO John Abbot said during Datto’s earnings call on May 12.

2. MSP Software – Cloud Management Tools: SkyKick has upgraded its cloud automation and management software for IT services providers (ITSPs). The latest Cloud Manager release improves help desk automation, cloud security and management across cloud applications, SkyKick says. The updates arrive amid growing competition across the SaaS security and cloud management software markets. Both Augmentt and SaaS Alerts, in particular, have closely engaged MSPs in the SMB sector.

3. Talent – Enterprise MSP: Ensono, a Top 250 Public Cloud MSP, has hired HPE veteran David Twohy as senior VP an general manager of strategic accounts — spanning North America Sales. Private equity firm KKR acquired Ensono in April 2021.

4. IPO – Technology Solutions Provider: Softchoice Corp. is exploring a potential initial public offering…

5. Big MSSP Up for Sale?: Trustwave, a major MSSP (managed security services provider), appears to be up for sale, according to MSSP Alert.

6. Activist Investors vs. Box: Activist investor Starboard Value wants to replace four of the directors on Box’s board following what it says is a several-year streak of ”substantial underperformance” by the company, SiliconAngle reports. This is a familiar business strategy. Starboard Value made a similar move vs. data protection company Commvault in 2021. Commvaul’s backup, disaster recovery (BDR) and cloud data protection business has showed signs of improvement in recent quarters.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Distribution – Healthcare Technology: ScanSource has added new solutions, educational resources, and enablement tools for partners serving the healthcare industry. These enhancements fall under ScanSource’s new program, Discover Opportunity. The program, launched at the beginning of 20221.

2, Partner Program: PureStorage announced these partner program updates. We’ll share more details soon.

3. Partnership – Adobe and AppDirect: Adobe Creative Cloud, Adobe Document Cloud, and Adobe Sign are now available in the AppDirect Network Catalog. The result: Adobe Authorized Resellers can sell and manage Adobe licenses through Adobe’s marketplace.

4. MSP Enablement – New Headquarters: Ulistic, an organization focused on lead and demand generation for managed IT services companies, has relocated its head office from Sebring, Florida, to Tampa, Florida, effective May 13, 2021.

