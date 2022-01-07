5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 07 January 2021

Today's channel partner program & MSP news updates involve CMIT Solutions, Datto RMM, Expereo, LogMeIn CEO change, Nitel, TD Synnex technology as a service, ThreatAdvice channel chief & more. Sip up.

What's In Our Daily Brew?

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and Partner Program News

1. MSP Software – Remote Monitoring and Management (RMM): Datto RMM has gained improved logging capabilities. The new Unified Activity Log allows MSPs to:

View device, system and user activity, all in one place;

access device data at the device, site or global level;

find specific data with filters, search and sort capabilities.

2. Executive Leadership – Channel Chief: ThreatAdvice, an MSSP, has hired Matthew Koenig as vice president of channel development.

3. MSP Executive Team: Nitel, backed by private equity firm Cinven, has announced executive team updates.

Chief Operating Office Margi Shaw has been promoted to CEO;

Chief Business Officer Mikail “Mak” Shomade shifts to COO; and

Executive VP of Sales and Marketing Mark Dickey is now chief revenue officer (CRO).

Nitel founders Rick Stern and Ron Grason remain investors in the business.

4. MSP Growth: CMIT Solutions, an MSP with a franchise business model, achieved 61 percent growth in 2021 vs. 2020, though actual revenue dollar figures were not diosclosed.=

5. Distribution – Technology as a Service: TD SYNNEX‘s technology as a service subscription options are now available to partners and their end-customers in the Republic of Ireland.

6. Channel Chief – SASE and SD-WAN: Expereo has hired Vodafone veteran Ben Elms as chief revenue officer.

7. LogMeIn CEO Transition: Private equity executive and former Quest Software CEO Mike Kohlsdorf will succeed Bill Wagner as CEO of LogMeIn. The CEO transition comes roughly 16 months after Francisco Partners and Evergreen Coast Capital acquired LogMeIn.

