5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 05 August 2021

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Cloud Security Posture Management: In separate announcements, Arctic Wolf and Datadog both announced new cloud security posture management (CSPM) capabilities to help partners and customers detect and fix misconfigured cloud services.

2. Remote Apple Mac Support: Teradici has released Teradici CAS (Cloud Access Support) with Apple macOS support.

3. Talent – IBM Hiring: The technology giant plans to hire 1,000 Customer Success Managers to accelerate Red Hat and IBM Hybrid Cloud Adoption, according to an editorial from Janine Sneed, global VP of IBM customer success. The hires come even after IBM spent recent years “rebalancing” its workforce — shedding thousands of employees in slow-growth or no-growth businesses, while ramping up talent in such areas as cloud services;

4. Talent – Network and Security Operations Automation: Netenrich, which positions itself as a “resolution intelligence company,” has hired:

Forrester Research veteran Rich Lane as chief strategy officer, digital operations; and

Troops and Obo veteran Julie Gibbs as chief marketing officer.

Netenrich develops a SaaS platform to automate network, data center, multi-cloud and security operations. B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Channel Chief – Cybersecurity: Cynet has named Datto veteran Mark Eaton as VP of sales, North America. Also, Daniel Klein is chief business officer. The appointments reinforce Cynet’s expansion into the U.S. market. The company’s North American headquarters is in Boston, Massachusetts.

2. Partner Program – Cloud Workspaces: The IGEL Ready partner program for technology partners has surpassed the 100-member milestone in its first year, the company says.

C. Channel Partner Summits, MSP Conferences and Virtual Events Calendar