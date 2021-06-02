5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 02 June 2021

Here are five (actually more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, June 2, 2021. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), technology solutions providers (TSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Brewing Today: Technology News

1. Virtual Concierge: Enseo has launched VERA (Video Enabled Remote Agent), a virtual front desk agent for such vertical markets as hospitality, senior living, education and healthcare. Through a touchless screen, VERA enables any property to service its customers through a contact-free, personal, front desk experience, Enseo asserts.

2. Data Protection: Axcient has released x360Sync Thin Client for Windows. The new release “allows users to leverage the economics of the cloud to reduce local storage costs and get instant access to files even from mobile devices. With no requirement to store data locally, x360Sync Thin Client provides an additional layer of security and enables instant recovery from disasters like ransomware or human error,” Axcient says. The data protection software provider focuses on MSPs in the SMB sector.

3. Zoom Quarterly Earnings: Zoom Video Communications disclosed Q1 of fiscal year 2022 financial results. Key metrics include:

Revenue of $956.2 million, up 191 percent from Q1 of fiscal 2021.

Net income of $227.4 million, up from $27 million in Q1 of fiscal 2021.

4. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Quarterly Earnings: HPE disclosed Q2 of fiscal year 2021 financial results. Key metrics include:

Revenue of $6.7 billion, up 11 percent from Q1 of fiscal 2020.

Net earnings of $259 million, compared to an $821 million net loss in Q1 of fiscal 2020.

5. Talent – Cloud Data Management: Zerto has promoted Avi Raichel to chief operating officer and Deepak Verma to VP of product management.

6. Talent – PSA and ERP Software: FinancialForce, which develops cloud-based ERP (enterprise resource planning) and PSA (professional services automation) software for Salesforce environments, has hired Ravi Narula as chief financial officer. The hire may foreshadow an eventual FinancialForce initial public offering (IPO). Indeed, Narula previously was CFO at Ooma and chief accounting officer at Gigamon. Both companies launched IPOs under Narula’s financial leadership.

B. Channel Chiefs, Partner Programs and Strategic Alliances

1. Channel Chief: Infovista, a provider of network lifecycle automation, has named Mike Kontowtt as VP to oversee the Ipanema SD-WAN channel business.

2. Partner Program – Digital Experience Monitoring (DEM): Martello Technologies Group Inc. has launched a channel partner program for MSPs and VARs that want to monitor SMB customers’ digital experience with Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Teams. Inaugural partners include LDI, a New York-based solutions provider that supports more than 7,000 small and medium sized enterprise customers.

3. Partnership – SD-WANs: Windstream Enterprise has announced new feature enhancements and hardware available for its VMware-powered SD-WAN.

4. Distribution – PAM: BOLL has agreed to distribute Fudo Security‘s zero trust and privileged access management (PAM) technology to customers in Switzerland and the entire DACH region.

