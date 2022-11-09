Thread, Formerly Chatgenie, Seeks to Revolutionize MSP Customer Support Experiences

MSP software startup Chatgenie has rebranded as Thread, and raised $2.7 million in funding. Integr8d Capital and MSP veterans David Bellini and Adam Slutskin led the funding round. Five of Thread’s MSP customers also participated in the round.

Thread develops a Service Collaboration Platform that allows customers to “have a conversation with the right person to resolve their issue faster than ever, without even leaving their workflow.”

Thread’s MSP-focused software platform so far supports:

Microsoft Teams and Slack;

integrations with professional services automation (PSA) platforms in ConnectWise Manage, Kaseya BMS, and Datto Autotask;

integrations with remote monitoring and management (RMM) platform ConnectWise Automate; and network monitoring provider Auvik.

Additional integrations are planned, the company said.

Thread’s software platform has three pricing plans:

A free edition supports live chat on an MSP’s website.

The scale edition ($340 per month) supports 20 customer environments, live chat, unlimited workflows, unlimited actions and month-to-month terms.

The enterprise edition, which has custom pricing, scales 100+ customer environments and includes and premier support.

Thread’s Executive Leadership, Investor Details

Among the names to know at Thread:

Co-founders Mark Alayev (CEO) and Matt Linn met while serving in leadership roles at RFA , a global MSP based in New York.

Kristof Orts, head of design;

Vyacheslav Alayev, head of engineering.

Bobby Jacobs, head of growth; and

Stephen Boss, head of customer success

Thread’s investors have extensive MSP industry experience. The evidence: Integr8d Capital previously funded Liongard. Moreover, David Bellini previously co-founded ConnectWise and now runs MSP-focused security startup CyberFox. Similarly, Adam Slutskin previously held chief revenue officer posts at Liongard and ConnectWise.

In a prepared statement about the funding, John (JR) Reale, Jr., managing director at Integr8d Capital, said:

“The more and more we spoke to MSPs, it was clear that meet customers where they work will quickly become an essential, must-have for MSP. Through our deep cycles with Matt, Mark, and the rest of the team for the last year, we believe their insights will truly transform how MSPs service their customers. We love their mission. We are thrilled about our partnership and the prospects ahead for Thread.”

Added investor David Bellini:

“So much of modern business communications has moved to Slack, Teams, and mobile messaging. Thread allows MSP’s to adapt to this new paradigm elegantly. Thread will help MSPs differentiate themselves until ultimately, the entire market makes this shift. We’re so excited to be part of Thread and the mark it will make on our industry.”

Bellini Family Continues MSP Industry Technology Investments

This is the Bellini family’s second MSP industry investment in recent days. Peter Bellini — the son of Arnie Bellini and nephew of David Bellini — in November 2022 invested in ConnectSecure (formerly CyberCNS). ConnectSecure aims to make cybersecurity & vulnerability management affordable for MSPs.