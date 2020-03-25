Microsoft Cancels Inspire 2020 Worldwide Partner Conference in July

Microsoft Inspire 2020, the cloud and software giant’s worldwide partner conference, is canceled. The face-to-face conference had been scheduled for July 19-23 in Las Vegas. In a blog, Channel Chief Gavriella Schuster said Microsoft is exploring alternative approaches to the face-to-face gathering.

This is the latest in a growing list of technology conference cancelations amid the coronavirus pandemic — but one of the first for July 2020. The Microsoft Inspire cancelation underscores the long-term business and social challenges facing the United States and the globe.

U.S. President Donald Trump as of March 24 is targeting Easter — April 12, 2020 — as a target date for re-opening the U.S. economy. But data suggests the pandemic won’t reach its peak until between April 7 and April 14 in New York State, according to New York Governor Andrew Cuomo. The spread is expected to peak sometime after that in other U.S. states, Cuomo asserts.

Even if Trump declares the U.S. open for business, each state governor is empowered to decide specific in-state mandates, if any, designed to control COVID-19’s spread.