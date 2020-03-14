Subscribe To Our Daily Enewsletter:

Maybe Now…

If not now, then when?

by Joe Panettieri • Mar 14, 2020

Maybe now…

  • We will be civil to one another, even if our views differ.
  • We will question everything — but in a respectful manner.
  • We will gather data, draw informed conclusions, and take decisive action.
  • We will put the data in proper context — without sensationalizing the situation.
  • We will care for those at risk.
  • We will insist our leaders work together, no matter how far the gaps between them.
  • We will find common ground, locally and globally, for the greater common good.
  • We will finally realize: The time is now.

-jp

    MJ Shoer:
    March 14, 2020 at 9:20 am

    Joe, I can’t like/love/admire/respect/agree more with this. Thank you for sharing what so many of us are thinking. Bravo! Stay healthy my friend. MJ

    Joe Panettieri:
    March 14, 2020 at 10:01 am

    MJ: Thanks for your friendship & industry leadership. Be well. -jp

    Kirk:
    March 14, 2020 at 11:05 am

    Joe, well done and spot on my friend. Just wanted to drop a comment to let you know how much respect I have for you. I hope the family is well.
    Kirk

