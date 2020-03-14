Maybe Now…
If not now, then when?
Maybe now…
- We will be civil to one another, even if our views differ.
- We will question everything — but in a respectful manner.
- We will gather data, draw informed conclusions, and take decisive action.
- We will put the data in proper context — without sensationalizing the situation.
- We will care for those at risk.
- We will insist our leaders work together, no matter how far the gaps between them.
- We will find common ground, locally and globally, for the greater common good.
- We will finally realize: The time is now.
-jp
