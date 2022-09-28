Hurricane Ian Timeline and Disaster Recovery Updates

Hurricane Ian may cause millions of power outages in Tampa; across Florida's west coast; perhaps in central Florida; and up the U.S. east coast.

Hurricane Ian is expected to slam Florida’s west coast today when it strikes somewhere south of Tampa Bay. The landfall will likely hit somewhere between Fort Myers and Port Charlotte, Florida, according to Spectrum Bay News 9.

Millions of power outages are expected in Florida, and the outages could eventually stretch north of the state, according to Bloomberg Radio. MSPs, channel partners and IT organizations impacted by the storm should closely track potential disaster assistance updates from the U.S. Small Business Administration (SBA). The SBA typically announces such assistance within days of a storm’s initial impact.

Among the updates as of September 28 at 7:50 a.m. ET:

The storm’s maximum sustained winds are 155 mph — which is nearly a Category 5 hurricane.

Hurricane Ian is expected to move onshore Wednesday and then over Central Florida on Thursday morning, and emerge over the western Atlantic late Thursday.

move onshore Wednesday and then over Central Florida on Thursday morning, and emerge over the western Atlantic late Thursday. In addition to high winds and heavy rains, forecasters are particularly concerned about a storm surge potentially causing catastrophic coastal flooding.

Hurricane Ian: Businesses and Technology Infrastructure to Watch

Several major MSP- and channel-friendly companies are located in and around the Tampa, Florida, area. Names to know include ConnectWise, KnowBe4, Rapid7 and Tech Data (now TD Synnex). Additional businesses headquartered in the region include:

Hurricane Ian: Airports, Flight Cancelations, Travel Destination Updates

Thousands of flights to and from Florida’s West Coast have been canceled and several airports have shut down. Among the updates to note:

Tampa International Airport closed September 27 at 5:00 p.m.

Orlando International Airport will halt commercial operations at 10:30 a.m. on September 28.

St. Pete-Clearwater International Airport closed its terminal at 1 p.m. on September 27.

Major theme parks such as Walt Disney World, Universal Studios Orlando and Legoland are closed September 28 and September 29.

Also, InfoSec World — a conference hosted by ChannelE2E’s parent — will end at 11:30 a.m. today. Afternoon sessions at the conference — hosted on a Disney property — are cancelled. Also of note: CISA has postponed its National Cybersecurity Summit, which was scheduled for October 4.

Note: Check this blog regularly for Hurricane Ian disaster recovery updates, especially as they pertain to businesses and residents in the storm’s path.

Sources: Tampa Bay Times, third-party reports and ChannelE2E.