5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 31 March 2022

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. MSP M&A Rumors: Surely, you already know that Datto is exploring a potential sale, and Kaseya is pursuing a potential financial event. Lots of eyes are watching to see if private equity firms like Vista Equity Partners (backer of Datto) and Thoma Bravo (backer of ConnectWise, N-able, Barracuda and Sophos, among many others) make new M&A moves. We don’t sense any discussions between ConnectWise, Datto, Kaseya and N-able. But listen a little more closely, and you may hear some M&A rumors involving Barracuda… And don’t forget: Kaseya parent Insight Partners also owns Veeam. Hmmm… That’s a rather important detail, according to some M&A rumors we’re hearing…

2. ServiceNow and Government Security: ServiceNow National Security Cloud (NSC) has obtained a U.S. Department of Defense (DOD) Impact Level 5 (IL5) Provisional Authorization. The result: ServiceNow NSC is “authorized to meet the rigorous Department of Defense Cloud Computing Security Requirements Guide at Impact Level 5,” the workflow software company said.

3. Partnership – Datadog and Microsoft Azure: Datadog is now a Microsoft partner within the Azure Cloud Adoption Framework. The result: Microsoft Azure cloud customers can now leverage Datadog’s monitoring and security capabilities to accelerate their adoption of the cloud, Datadog asserted.

4. Robotic Process Automation (RPA): UiPath’s revenue was $289.7 million in Q4 of fiscal 2022, up 39 percent from Q4 of fiscal 2021. Also, UiPath announced a net loss of $63.1 million for the quarter, compared to a $26.2 million net profit in Q4 of fiscal 2021. On the executive front, UiPath has hired Microsoft veteran Chris Weber as chief business officer. He will oversee UiPath’s go-to-market strategy — including its partner organization.

5. Funding – Automated Application Development: Builder.ai has raised $100 million in Series C funding led by Insight Partners. Builder.ai, founded in 2016, allows customers to build software and apps up to six times faster and up to 70% cheaper than traditional human teams, the company asserts. Also Builder.ai has increased its revenue by over 300% and deployed more than 40,000 features to customers within the last year, the company said. Still, actual revenue dollar figures and EBITDA dollar figures were not disclosed.

6. Partner Program – Privileged Access Management (PAM): Delinea , formed from the merger of Centrify and Thycotic Software, delivered “substantial growth in bookings for fiscal year 2021” — though the company didn’t actually disclose any specific revenue figures from the partner program.

7. Partner Program – Conversational Automation: Uniphore has announced the United App Alliance Partner Program. The program “enables value-driven collaboration and cross-selling for participating Independent Software Vendors (ISV),” the company said.

