5 Channel Partner Program and MSP Market Updates: 26 July 2022

Today's channel partner program & MSP market news involves Acalvio, Booz Allen, CrowdStrike, IT By Design, JumpCloud, One Identity, Paladin Cloud, T-Mobile Ventures & more. Sip up.

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Tuesday, July 26, 2022. Sip up.

A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News

1. Meet at Build IT Live 2022: ChannelE2E is set to attend this week’s Build IT Live 2022 conference for MSPs. If you’d like to potentially meet at the conference then please send me an email ([email protected]) with the subject line “Meet at Build IT Live.”

2. IT Services – Chief Financial Officer: Parsons Corporation has named Matt Ofilos as CFO. Former CFO George Ball will provide advisory services through September 2022.

3. Partnership: Booz Allen Hamilton has partnered with Acalvio Technologies to help organizations detect, investigate, and respond to malicious activity in information technology (IT) and operational technology (OT) environments across on-premises and cloud deployments.

4. Partnership – Secure Device Management: JumpCloud‘s software is now available via the CrowdStrike Store.

5. Talent: One Identity has named Mark Logan as CEO.

6. Funding – Open Source Cloud Security: Paladin Cloud has raised $3.3 million in seed funding. Key investors include T-Mobile Ventures. Paladin’s software helps developers to detect, visualize and remediate risks in their cloud environments, the startup said.

