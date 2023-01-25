5 Channel Partner & MSP Market News Updates: 25 January 2023
Boomi has a new CEO, Pax8 has a new senior director of security and more in today's MSP and channel partner news. Sip up!
Here are five technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Wednesday, January 25, 2023. Sip up.
A. Today’s Technology, Channel Chief and MSP Partner Program News
- Boomi’s New CEO: Connectivity and automation company Boomi has named Steve Lucas as its new Chief Executive Officer. Lucas joins Boomi from iCIMS and brings more than 27 years of experience in enterprise software. He succeeds David Meredith, who has stepped down from the role to pursue other interests, the company said. Boomi was previously owned by Dell Technologies, which sold the company to private equity firms Francisco Partners and TPG for $4 billion in May 2021.
- New CSP Security Chief: Cloud commerce marketplace company Pax8 has named Mostyn Thomas as its new Senior Director of Security. He previously worked with Pax8 to support the delivery of the company’s Cyber Security Masterclass events. Thomas now joins the distributor full-time where he will oversee the company’s channel security operations, enabling partners to reduce risk, gain efficiencies, and grow their businesses, the company said.
- Business Communications Acquisition: Business communications firm Mitel is acquiring Unify, the Unified Communications and Collaboration (UCC) and Communication and Collaboration Services businesses (CCS) of the Atos Group. The proposed transaction would notably expand Mitel’s reach and organizational scale, and lead to increased global revenues and profitability, according to the company.
- Wi-Fi Provider M&A: Smartaira, which provides community-wide Managed Wi-Fi for multifamily properties, has acquired the assets of Florida-based multifamily internet service provider Direct Plus. The transaction expands Smartaira’s footprint on the east coast and significantly increases its bulk internet and entertainment subscription base in the MDU market, according to the company. Direct Plus is Smartaira’s third acquisition in the last 14 months.
- Cloud Contract: IT Infrastructure and cloud services provider CloudShape has received a $144 million contract to continue working with the US Agency for International Development. The company has provided hybrid cloud services in support of the agency’s enterprise data center and disaster recovery systems. CloudShape will help USAID transition its data centers and applications to a secure multi-cloud environment in order to enhance infrastructure resiliency over the ten years of the contract, the company said.
