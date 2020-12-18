5 Channel Partner and MSP Updates: Friday 18 December 2020

Here are five (actually, more) technology news updates, insights, chatter, and plenty more to start your day for Friday, December 18, 2020. Sip up.

Content for managed services providers (MSPs), IT service providers (ITSPs), cloud services providers (CSPs), IT consulting firms, systems integrators, VARs, independent software vendors (ISVs), and any other partner acronym that further caffeinates our already stellar SEO.

A. What’s Happening Today

1. SolarWinds Breach Update: The latest daily updates are here.

2. Datto RMM and MSP Security: Datto has released a countermeasure scanning tool that helps MSPs to defend against hackers who may be using stolen FireEye Red Team penetration testing tools.

3. Private Equity – Cloud MSP: GreenPages Technology Solutions has recapitalized its business through a relationship with private equity firm Abry Partners.

4. Private Equity – Unified Communications: Crestline Investors Inc. has made a minority investment in Broadvoice, a provider of hosted voice, unified communications (UC) and SIP trunking services for businesses.

5. Private Equity – Government Applications: Harvest Partners has joined as an investor alongside Vista Equity Partners and K1 Investment Management in government software provider Granicus.

6. Recurring Revenue – Rackspace Partnership: AVANT Communications has achieved $1 million in monthly recurring revenue in a single calendar year while working with Rackspace Technology.

7. Data Protection – Microsoft Azure: JetStream Software Inc. says JetStream DR will support the Microsoft Azure VMware Solution. JetStream will integrate its offerings with Microsoft to deliver new DR capabilities for Microsoft Azure VMware Solution, employing JetStream DR software along with Azure Blob Storage, the company says.

8. Partnership – Diversity in IT Services: Digital consulting firm Perficient has launched Bright Paths, a program designed to advance STEM education and career opportunities for underrepresented constituencies and communities. Perficient’s Bright Paths program will partner with Strategic Education, an education services company focused on advancing economic mobility for working adults, to “create relevant learning experiences that prepare students for the workforce, and further drive innovation and growth in the technology industry,” the company says.

