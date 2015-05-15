Subscribe To Our Daily Enewsletter:

SBA PPP Small Business Loans: Second PPP Funding Round for SMBs

Small Business Administration PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loans round two information: New SBA PPP loan terms, details, calculator & more.

Read More

Government IT Service Providers: Mergers and Acquisitions List

Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving government IT service providers and MSPs has been steady. Here’s a list of government MSP M&A deals.

Read More

Veritas Technologies Acquires SaaS Backup Software Company Hubstor

Veritas Technologies acquired backup as as a service provider HubStor for Microsoft Office 365, Slack, Box & Google Workspace data protection.

Read More

Agility Acquires Business Continuity Management Platform RecoveryPlanner

Agility Recovery acquires RecoveryPlanner, which develops a SaaS-based business continuity management platform.

Read More

Infosys Acquires Digital Design Agency Carter Digital

Global IT consulting & software development company Infosys acquires Carter Digital, a digital design agency. WONGDOODY, an Infosys business, gains Australia-based expertise.

Read More

Artificial Intelligence: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility

AI is an evolution, and we are just at the beginning. The choice is not when, but how we join that evolution, Capgemini says.

Read More

Pax8 Announces UK Expansion, New UK Leadership Team

Pax8 announces its Pax8 UK team, releases details of Wirehive integration and international growth and expansion plans.

Read More

MSP Acquisition: AccountabilIT Buys Enterprise Technology Services

AccountabilIT’s ETS buy will expand their presence in national markets and offer a wider variety of services and products to customers.

Read More

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 15 January 2021

This week’s most read ChannelE2E news & analysis content involved Atos, CompuCom, Dropbox, DXC, McAfee, Office Depot, Secureworks, SolarWinds, Thoma Bravo Advantage SPAC, Staples & more.

Read More
Coffee Friday

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Friday 15 January 2021

Today’s channel partner program and MSP news involves Atos, Cockroach Labs, Compliancy Group, Deloitte, Digital Realty, HashedIn, HIPAA Safe Harbor, IBM, Pax8 UK, RingCentral, Saturn Cloud, Snowflake, TagniFi & more.

Read More

Global Synergy SPAC Raises $225M to Acquire IT Service Providers

Global Synergy Acquisition, a blank check SPAC, raises $225 million to buy information technology service provider (ITSP) companies.

Read More