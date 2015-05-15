Our Newsletters: Subscribe Now
Coffee Friday

5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: 21 May 2021

Today’s channel partner program & MSP news updates involve Arcserve, AvePoint, Kaseya, StorageCraft, Telstra, Wasabi & more. Sip up.

10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: 21 May 2021

This week’s most read ChannelE2E news involved Accenture, ConnectWise, Cytracom, Datto, Linkbynet, ServiceNow, UiPath RPA training & more.

What Is Your Development Plan For Your People?

What is your “account plan” with each person on your team? What are you doing to maximize their growth and performance?

Five Productivity Obstacles Sales Organizations Need To Overcome

Understanding some of the key productivity challenges that today’s sales teams face can help them become truly productive.

Macquarie Capital Acquires Wavenet From Beech Tree Investors

PE firm Macquarie Capital has acquired Wavenet, a British Cisco Cloud and managed services certified partner with over 200 employees.

Don’t Be Ransomware’s Next Victim

To mitigate ransomware threats & attacks, MSPs & channel partners should take these six steps, security technology provider Sophos advises.

Customer Evolution and the ‘New Normal’

Customers are no longer willing to tolerate ‘COVID-19’ as an excuse, and they will soon begin voting with their dollars, unless you evolve.

Smartphone Unified Communications

Vonage Revamps Partner Program for Strategic Growth

Vonage redesigned its channel partner program and partner experience portal as a part of the company’s strategic growth plan.

Thirdera Acquires Fellow ServiceNow Partner Service Line Solutions

The acquisition of SLS positions Thirdera for growth in the Asia-Pacific region and adds tech and business skills to its portfolio.

N-able Names Chief Security Officer; Spin-Out From SolarWinds Nears

MSP software company N-able hires AT&T/WarnerMedia veteran Dave MacKinnon as chief security officer. N-able spin-out from SolarWinds draws near.

