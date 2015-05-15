SBA PPP Small Business Loans: Second PPP Funding Round for SMBs
Government IT Service Providers: Mergers and Acquisitions List
Merger and acquisition (M&A) activity involving government IT service providers and MSPs has been steady. Here’s a list of government MSP M&A deals.
Veritas Technologies Acquires SaaS Backup Software Company Hubstor
Veritas Technologies acquired backup as as a service provider HubStor for Microsoft Office 365, Slack, Box & Google Workspace data protection.
Agility Acquires Business Continuity Management Platform RecoveryPlanner
Agility Recovery acquires RecoveryPlanner, which develops a SaaS-based business continuity management platform.
Infosys Acquires Digital Design Agency Carter Digital
Global IT consulting & software development company Infosys acquires Carter Digital, a digital design agency. WONGDOODY, an Infosys business, gains Australia-based expertise.
Artificial Intelligence: With Great Power Comes Great Responsibility
AI is an evolution, and we are just at the beginning. The choice is not when, but how we join that evolution, Capgemini says.
Pax8 Announces UK Expansion, New UK Leadership Team
Pax8 announces its Pax8 UK team, releases details of Wirehive integration and international growth and expansion plans.
MSP Acquisition: AccountabilIT Buys Enterprise Technology Services
AccountabilIT’s ETS buy will expand their presence in national markets and offer a wider variety of services and products to customers.
10 Most Read ChannelE2E News Stories: Week Ended 15 January 2021
This week’s most read ChannelE2E news & analysis content involved Atos, CompuCom, Dropbox, DXC, McAfee, Office Depot, Secureworks, SolarWinds, Thoma Bravo Advantage SPAC, Staples & more.
5 Channel Partner Program and MSP News Updates: Friday 15 January 2021
Today’s channel partner program and MSP news involves Atos, Cockroach Labs, Compliancy Group, Deloitte, Digital Realty, HashedIn, HIPAA Safe Harbor, IBM, Pax8 UK, RingCentral, Saturn Cloud, Snowflake, TagniFi & more.
Global Synergy SPAC Raises $225M to Acquire IT Service Providers
Global Synergy Acquisition, a blank check SPAC, raises $225 million to buy information technology service provider (ITSP) companies.