Zoom Enhances Master Agent Partner Program

Zoom expanded its Master Agent Referral Partner Program with new commission and revenue structures to help partners grow their Zoom business.

Zoom Video Communications is expanding its Master Agent Referral Partner Program with new commission and revenue structures to help partners grow their Zoom business, according to a statement from the company.

New enhancements for Master Agents include increased partner revenue on qualifying deals with Zoom Phone and Zoom United, the company’s unified meetings, phone and chat offering, and a simplified commission structure, according to the statement.

Zoom Enhances and Expands Master Agent Referral Partner Program

Zoom also said it added six new Master Agents in North America and Europe, expanding on the Zoom Referral Program for Master Agents, launched in March 2020 to bring Zoom Phone to market through over 2,000 sub-agents.

In August 2020, Zoom said it grew channel sales teams, programs, operations, marketing and partner success teams by 10x, and partner deal registrations showed 200 percent growth in 2020. Thus far in 2021, Zoom says partner bookings have increased by 7x year-over-year.

In December 2020, Zoom announced at its Zoom Partner Connect conference that it extended the Zoom Certified Integrator Program to include Zoom Phone, enabling more voice professionals to become certified in delivering Zoom Phone and accelerate adoption and deployment, ChannelE2E reported.

Zoom’s Phone Certified Integrator program allows integrators and partners to build value-added services to customers such as design, deployment and management of Zoom’s video-first unified communications platform, according to Zoom. The program also offers engagement with the Zoom PSO team, collaboration with the Zoom Phone design team and branding opportunities including a Zoom Phone Certified Integrator logo, as well as a listing on the Zoom Partner Locator, according to the company.

Zoom Partner Program: New Revenue, Commission Structures

With Zoom’s new commission structure, Zoom Master Agents can earn more on qualifying deals, according to the statement. Master Agents can expand their business with existing Zoom Meetings customers by offering additional solutions like Zoom Phone and Zoom United, and receive increased commissions for net-new opportunities, Zoom said.

Additionally, the company introduced new initiatives to gather partner feedback, including a new Global Partner Advisory Council, which provides a forum for partners to exchange information, give feedback and share ideas on company and partner growth, efficiency and profitability, according to the statement. Zoom also introduced a bi-annual Partner Perspectives survey to gather feedback on partner support, ease of doing business, available resources and more, the company said.

“Following our first-year anniversary of the Master Agent program, I’m proud to announce significant partner benefits and an exciting, new expansion,” said Laura Padilla, head of business development and channel at Zoom. “We increased our partner bookings by over 7x year-over-year, and have seen tremendous momentum for our partner ecosystem. We have developed new solution offerings, reached into new sales segments and international markets, and continued to grow our upmarket business. By partnering with Master Agents, value-added resellers, carriers, service providers, and ISVs, Zoom continues to make a positive impact on the industry.”