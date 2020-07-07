Zoom Pitches Hardware as a Service (HaaS), ServiceNow Partnership

Zoom Video Communications has introduced Hardware as a Service (HaaS) offers, and is working closely with ServiceNow to support the pay-as-you-go software and hardware system, the technology companies disclosed today.

The Zoom HaaS push includes third-party device options from DTEN, Neat, Poly, and Yealink. The effort supports both ZoomPhone and ZoomRooms.

Zoom will leverage ServiceNow’s IT service management (ITSM) software platform to enable the HaaS business model. At the same time, ServiceNow is standardizing on Zoom as a unified communications platform for 11,000+ employees, the companies say.

Hardware as a Service: A Closer Look

The Zoom HaaS effort essentially counters Cisco Systems, which often promotes WebEx in combination with the networking giant’s own video conferencing and telepresence solutions. Lifesize also offers a well-known HaaS package known as Rooms as a Service.

Most major PC, server, printer and network infrastructure providers now offer some form of Hardware as a Service (HaaS). Still, HaaS has a mixed reputation among VARs, MSPs and other types of channel partners.

While software is simple to offer and consume on a monthly model, HaaS often involves carefully considered financial math to make the pay-as-you-go devices and infrastructure profitable for vendors, distributors and partners.