Zoom Expands Certified Integrator Program

Zoom will expand its Certified Integrator Program to include Zoom Phone to accelerate adoption and deployment.

Zoom has announced it will extend the Zoom Certified Integrator Program to include Zoom Phone, enabling more voice professionals to become certified in delivering Zoom Phone and accelerate adoption and deployment, according to a statement from Laura Padilla, head of global business development and channel, Zoom.

Zoom made the announcement at its Zoom Partner Connect conference, a virtual event for Zoom’s global channel partner community, according to the statement.

Zoom Phone Certified Integrator Program

The Zoom Phone Certified Integrator program, previously offered for Zoom Rooms, allows integrators and partners to build value-added services to customers such as design, deployment and management of Zoom’s video-first unified communications platform, according to the statement.

The program offers additional benefits, such as engagement with the Zoom PSO team, collaboration with the Zoom Phone design team and branding opportunities including a Zoom Phone Certified Integrator logo, as well as a listing on the Zoom Partner Locator.

Continuing Partner Momentum

The new program follows other partner-focused moves Zoom has made in 2020. Zoom said it grew channel sales teams, programs, operations, marketing and partner success teams by 10x this year, according to the statement, and partner deal registrations showed 200 percent growth in 2020, according to the statement.

Earlier this year, Zoom launched the Zoom Referral Program for Master Agents, bringing Zoom Phone to market through over 2,000 sub-agents.

The company also launched Zoom Partner Basecamp, a learning management system dedicated to partner enablement through trainings and qualifications.