MSP Sales Automation: Cloud Startup Zomentum Raises $4.1 Million
Zomentum, a startup cloud software company focused on MSP sales tools, has raised $4.1 million in seed funding from Accel and SAIF Partners. Zomentum is led by Co-founders Shruti Ghatge & Rahil Shah. Plus, Get Channeled‘s Ted Roller — the well-known virtual channel chief — is advising the company on partner strategy.
Ghatge and Roller provide more details about the business in this ChannelE2E Video Interview:
Among the key takeaways: Zomentum is an “all-in-one” solution built for IT channel partners to drive sales motions, create proposals, automate repetitive tasks, and grow revenue, the company says.
Instead of fitting into any one MSP software category — CRM, sales automation and proposals, etc. — Zomentum is striving to define its own category while integrating with familiar PSA (professional services automation) software like ConnectWise Manage, Datto Autotask PSA, Kaseya BMS and Synchro.
Zomentum CEO: The ChannelE2E Interview
The video interview further above covers:
- 0:00 – Introductions
- 0:21 – How Zomentum assists MSPs with an all-in-one sales enablement solution.
- 1:50 – The background: Why and how Zomentum launched its business. Plus, how co-founder Rahil Shah applied lessons from Rubrik to Zomentum.
- 3:41 – How The ASCII Group introduced Zomentum to Virtual Channel Chief Ted Roller of Get Channeled.
- 5:38 – Ted Roller further explains how Zomentum assists MSPs with the sales lead process.
- 7:46 – Zomentum’s SaaS platform and associated best practices for sales.
- 8:11 – Explaining how Zomentum integrates with familiar MSP software stacks like RMM (remote monitoring and management) and PSA (professional services automation).
- 10:03 – Zomentum raises $4.1 million in funding, and what it means for partners.
- 11:00 – Company priorities for the rest of 2020.
- 11:47 – Conclusion.
Note: Recorded July 13, 2020.
