MSP Sales Automation: Cloud Startup Zomentum Raises $4.1 Million

Zomentum raises $4.1 million from Accel & SAIF Partners for MSP sales automation software platform. Zomentum CEO Shruti Ghatge explains the strategy.

Zomentum, a startup cloud software company focused on MSP sales tools, has raised $4.1 million in seed funding from Accel and SAIF Partners. Zomentum is led by Co-founders Shruti Ghatge & Rahil Shah. Plus, Get Channeled‘s Ted Roller — the well-known virtual channel chief — is advising the company on partner strategy.

Ghatge and Roller provide more details about the business in this ChannelE2E Video Interview:

Among the key takeaways: Zomentum is an “all-in-one” solution built for IT channel partners to drive sales motions, create proposals, automate repetitive tasks, and grow revenue, the company says.

Instead of fitting into any one MSP software category — CRM, sales automation and proposals, etc. — Zomentum is striving to define its own category while integrating with familiar PSA (professional services automation) software like ConnectWise Manage, Datto Autotask PSA, Kaseya BMS and Synchro.

Zomentum CEO: The ChannelE2E Interview

The video interview further above covers:

0:00 – Introductions

0:21 – How Zomentum assists MSPs with an all-in-one sales enablement solution.

1:50 – The background: Why and how Zomentum launched its business. Plus, how co-founder Rahil Shah applied lessons from Rubrik to Zomentum.

3:41 – How The ASCII Group introduced Zomentum to Virtual Channel Chief Ted Roller of Get Channeled.

5:38 – Ted Roller further explains how Zomentum assists MSPs with the sales lead process.

7:46 – Zomentum’s SaaS platform and associated best practices for sales.

8:11 – Explaining how Zomentum integrates with familiar MSP software stacks like RMM (remote monitoring and management) and PSA (professional services automation).

10:03 – Zomentum raises $4.1 million in funding, and what it means for partners.

11:00 – Company priorities for the rest of 2020.

11:47 – Conclusion.

Note: Recorded July 13, 2020.