MSP SaaS License Management: Zomentum Acquires Goolash

Zomentum, which develops a sales automation platform for MSPs and technology companies, has acquired acquired Belgium-based Goolash. The result: MSPs will gain an automated license management and billing reconciliation solution, the buyer indicated. The Goolash technology essentially pushes SaaS license changes from the SaaS vendor to an MSP’s PSA (professional services automation) system within seconds. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As part of the acquisition, Goolash CEO and Founder Jef Bogaerts and the Goolash team will join Zomentum. Amid the deal, Goolash has three employees listed on LinkedIn. The deal surfaces roughly one year after Zomemtum raised $13 million in Series A funding.

SaaS License and Billing Management Tools: MSP Options Grow

Zomentum and Goolash deliver native integrations with such platforms as

Acronis Cyberprotect

Altaro VM

Bitdefender

Cisco Duo

Datto SaaS Protection and Datto RMM,

Exclaimer

GravityZone Cloud MSP Security

Google Workspace

Microsoft 365 and Microsoft Azure

OpenText Webroot,

Sophos,

A SolarWinds backup integration is expected soon. ConnectWise and HaloPSA integrations are planned for Q2 of 2022, the buyer indicated.

Multiple technology companies and MSPs have been tackling the SaaS license management challenge in multiple ways. Key examples include:

Zomentum Acquires Goolash: Executive Perspectives

In a prepared statement about the deal, Shruti Ghatge, CEO of Zomentum, said:

“Technology partners are managing thousands of recurring licenses usually with manual processes, which is an administrative nightmare. They’re well aware that they’re leaking revenue when client licenses fall through the cracks. What they don’t know is there’s a simple and effective solution. Adding Goolash’s license management and billing reconciliation to the Zomentum Revenue Platform solves this critical pain point and exemplifies our continued commitment to supporting the entire revenue lifecycle for our partners.”

Added Bogaerts: