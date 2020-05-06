Zix, AppRiver: Despite Growth, Some Layoffs at Email Security Provider

Zix, parent of AppRiver, is still growing. But MSP- and cloud-focused email security software provider confirms some layoffs amid economic headwinds.

Zix, which promotes cloud-based email security solutions and services to MSPs, has undergone some layoffs in order to maintain profitable growth during the coronavirus pandemic, the software company said in a May 6, 2020, earnings statement.

Within the MSP (managed IT services provider) ecosystem, Zix is perhaps best know for acquiring AppRiver in February 2019. Fast forward to present day, and the combined Zix-AppRiver business continues to grow. But the software company is cutting some staff amid economic headwinds from the coronavirus pandemic,

Zix Operational Restructuring

Indeed, Zix in April 2020 “implemented a plan to streamline the company’s operations to more closely align expenses to its projected revenue as well as position the company for continued operating performance and profitable growth,” the company disclosed. The steps included an “operational restructuring” that will reduce annualized non-GAAP operating expenses by approximately $9.0 million.

Zix didn’t say how many positions were eliminated. But the cuts will trigger one-time costs of about $2.0 million to $2.5 million for early retirements, severance, one-time termination benefits, and other restructuring related costs.

Zix is the latest in a growing list of data protection and cybersecurity software companies to cut headcount in recent days. Cohesity, OpenText (parent of Carbonite and Webroot), and FireEye have all confirmed targeted cuts in recent days.

Zix: Still Growing

Meanwhile, Zix remains in growth mode. For its first quarter ended March 31, 2020:

Revenue increased 79% to $52.4 million — though much of that growth involved M&A.

Overall organic revenue growth across Zix and AppRiver was 15%.

Annual recurring revenue (ARR) increased 15% organically to $214.3 million.

GAAP net loss attributable to common stockholders was ($3.1) million compared to net loss attributable to common stockholders of ($8.7) million in the corresponding quarter last year.

Revenue slightly exceeded Wall Street’s expectations, but earnings were slightly below analysts’ expectations, SeekingAlpha reports.

The Zix and AppRiver product lines and cloud services support email encryption, information archiving, secure file sharing, email threat protection, email message privacy and Microsoft 365-related services.